moxi1 wrote: There's a salary cap in place for all clubs, yet a select few players are getting payed on the side by the rfl because the teams they play for are at max cap and can't pay more for these players that they want to keep. All this under the nose of every other club who all have to abide to the cap and don't quite have as star studded team as Wigan/Wire. I'd say it stinks a bit and does border the line of corruption....

If it's proven that the R.F.L. have been paying certain clubs without the knowledge of all S.L. clubs there should be hell to pay & heads should roll. Also (if true) the duplicity of certain clubs could cause a schism in the league, but for all we know, there maybe more recipients than we think?