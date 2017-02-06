WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Predition Competition v Catalans Away

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:22 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
Summertime is finally here, our central heating thermostats may remain on constant for the time being, although the nights are getting lighter, but, most importantly the long wait is over and Super League 2017 gets underway.

Our first competitive game is away at Catalans, how do we think we will do and who can knock last season's winner MikeyWire off his perch

a) Crowd (Stade Gilbert Brutus Capacity 13,000):
b) Score and Winning team: Catalans 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) St Helens v Leeds (Thursday)
Castleford v Leigh (Friday)
Widnes v Huddersfield (Friday)
Salford v Wigan (Saturday)
Wakefield v Hull FC (Sunday)

Bonne chance a tous, same rules as last year there's a Prediction 'sticky' new entrants welcome

Re: WIRE YED Predition Competition v Catalans Away

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:08 pm
Fatbelly User avatar
a) Crowd 10,200
b) Score and Winning team: Catalans 12 v 20 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Tom Lineham
d) Time of first try: 7:30
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Daryl
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) St Helens v Leeds (Thursday) Leeds by 8
Castleford v Leigh (Friday) Cas by 14
Widnes v Huddersfield (Friday) Gaints by 8
Salford v Wigan (Saturday) Salford by 4
Wakefield v Hull FC (Sunday) Wakey by 2
Currently, I'm not Fat!

Re: WIRE YED Predition Competition v Catalans Away

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:44 pm
a) Crowd 9,400
b) Score and Winning team: Catalans 8 v 22 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Ryan Atkins
d) Time of first try: 14 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Jack Hughes
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) St Helens v Leeds (Thursday) Saints by 14
Castleford v Leigh (Friday) Cas by 10
Widnes v Huddersfield (Friday) Gaints by 22
Salford v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 4
Wakefield v Hull FC (Sunday) Hull by 18

Re: WIRE YED Predition Competition v Catalans Away

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:38 pm
karetaker User avatar
A:8750
B:Catalan 16-10 Wire
C:Lineham
D:8 mins
E:Lineham
F:3
G:
Leeds by 8
Cas by 6
Giants by 10
Wigan by 10
Hull by 8

Re: WIRE YED Predition Competition v Catalans Away

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:59 pm
a) Crowd (Stade Gilbert Brutus Capacity 13,000): 7,850
b) Score and Winning team: Catalans 12 v 20 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Westerman
d) Time of first try: 11 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) St Helens v Leeds (Thursday) Sts by 8
Castleford v Leigh (Friday) Cas by 20
Widnes v Huddersfield (Friday) Hudds by 12
Salford v Wigan (Saturday) Salfrd by 10
Wakefield v Hull FC (Sunday Wakey by 6

Re: WIRE YED Predition Competition v Catalans Away

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:26 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
a) Crowd 9,400
b) Score and Winning team: Catalans 16 v 26 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Matty Russell
d) Time of first try: 10 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Joe Westerman
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) St Helens v Leeds (Thursday) St Helens by 8
Castleford v Leigh (Friday) Cas by 24
Widnes v Huddersfield (Friday) Giants by 16
Salford v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 4
Wakefield v Hull FC (Sunday) Hull FC by 12

Re: WIRE YED Predition Competition v Catalans Away

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:49 pm
a) Crowd 8550
b) Score and Winning team: Catalans 10 v 22 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Ryan Atkins
d) Time of first try: 09:30
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 4

g) St Helens v Leeds (Thursday) Saints by 8
Castleford v Leigh (Friday) Cas by 22
Widnes v Huddersfield (Friday) Gaints by 8
Salford v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 14
Wakefield v Hull FC (Sunday) Hull FC by 12

