Summertime is finally here, our central heating thermostats may remain on constant for the time being, although the nights are getting lighter, but, most importantly the long wait is over and Super League 2017 gets underway.



Our first competitive game is away at Catalans, how do we think we will do and who can knock last season's winner MikeyWire off his perch



a) Crowd (Stade Gilbert Brutus Capacity 13,000):

b) Score and Winning team: Catalans 0 v 0 Warrington

c) First try (Wire player):

d) Time of first try:

e) Last try (any team, player not time):

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):



g) St Helens v Leeds (Thursday)

Castleford v Leigh (Friday)

Widnes v Huddersfield (Friday)

Salford v Wigan (Saturday)

Wakefield v Hull FC (Sunday)



Bonne chance a tous, same rules as last year there's a Prediction 'sticky' new entrants welcome