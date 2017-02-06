Couple of interesting bits there.....I love the bit there about Wendell Sailor "due" to join in 1999.
For those outsiders that trot out the usual tripe..."Wigan went bust overspending on superstars", please note the top right paragraph.
In 1992 Wigan instigated work on the Whitbread Stand.
The project was not without its complications, mine shafts underneath the ground led
to enormous piling problems and a massive bill to the club.
Would be a shame to see this go to the tip.
