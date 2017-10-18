The Devil's Advocate wrote: So.....................



We ain't gonna talk about Judy (sorry Brexit), I've had more important things to think about, but Judy probably means nothing to the majority of people reading this.



Why has it gone so quiet on here, has nothing happened recently?



I could list quite a few things, does no-one care?



The country's heading for choppy waters for sure, but one of my main concerns is, the imbeciles in power are arguing amongst themselves re: Brexit.



Yet more bad stuff keeps happening, has everyone lost their will for change?

Apart from the Lib Dems and they dont really count in the grand scheme of things, the 2 main political parties are split within themselves and May, in particular, especially with here lack of majority, cant risk upsetting any of her party, leaving us all in limbo.The EU27 are more than happy to play a long, waiting game, as they stand to lose significant income if/when we are out and the will just keep stonewalling the UK until it's too late to agree a deal.The whole issue is damaging the economy (as it will within the EU) but, hey ho, that's politics