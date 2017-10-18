So.....................
We ain't gonna talk about Judy (sorry Brexit), I've had more important things to think about, but Judy probably means nothing to the majority of people reading this.
Why has it gone so quiet on here, has nothing happened recently?
I could list quite a few things, does no-one care?
The country's heading for choppy waters for sure, but one of my main concerns is, the imbeciles in power are arguing amongst themselves re: Brexit.
Yet more bad stuff keeps happening, has everyone lost their will for change?
