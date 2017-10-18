WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brexit Anyone? (2)

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:30 pm
The Devil's Advocate
So.....................

We ain't gonna talk about Judy (sorry Brexit), I've had more important things to think about, but Judy probably means nothing to the majority of people reading this.

Why has it gone so quiet on here, has nothing happened recently?

I could list quite a few things, does no-one care?

The country's heading for choppy waters for sure, but one of my main concerns is, the imbeciles in power are arguing amongst themselves re: Brexit.

Yet more bad stuff keeps happening, has everyone lost their will for change?
Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:05 am
bren2k
Brexit won't happen - the Tories are making a total fudge of the whole exercise, lots of information about exactly what it will mean is finally starting to permeate past the firewall of the MSM, and public opinion is shifting; the Lords will kick it down the road for long enough that the fatally wounded Mrs May won't see it through, and we'll end up with a referendum on the actual deal - which will be rejected. Then we'll spend the next few years trying to repair our damaged reputation on the world stage, with JC as the PM - which he kind of is already, in all but name.
Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:47 am
In the pub early this morning.
Wire Quin at work
Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:01 pm
wrencat1873
Apart from the Lib Dems and they dont really count in the grand scheme of things, the 2 main political parties are split within themselves and May, in particular, especially with here lack of majority, cant risk upsetting any of her party, leaving us all in limbo.
The EU27 are more than happy to play a long, waiting game, as they stand to lose significant income if/when we are out and the will just keep stonewalling the UK until it's too late to agree a deal.
The whole issue is damaging the economy (as it will within the EU) but, hey ho, that's politics :CRAZY:
Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:27 am
Exiled down south wrote:
In the pub early this morning.

Wonder what the weather is like on “planet Bren2K”
