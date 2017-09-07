wrencat1873 wrote: Using your logic, you may have thought that we would welcome some of our European friends with open arms, as they have some medical skills that are severely lacking amongst our "own" population ??



What does your pal think will happen to his house post Brexit and can he be certain of spending time there if he wants to visit.



Dont you think it's strange that your pal is welcomed in France but if a French guy comes to England, he is less than welcome ?

Many would even say he would be unwelcome, along with any of his fellow Europeans ?

I am completely mystified by your logic, prior to us joining the ecc Britons traveled throughout Europe without any problems.Each year I spend several weeks in the USA without any problems. I have met plenty of Brits who have villas in Florida and have no problems whatsoever. It's not true we don't welcome the French , London has a large French population. I note that several large British companies don't like brexit. This because it may dry up the influx of cheap labour, step forward Mike ashley and take a bow. If per chance we suffer a short fall of unskilled labour it may make the Mike Ashley's of this world pay decent wages. As for any high skilled professionals who are working here, simple just issue them with a five or ten year visa.Or better still give them citizenship. My pal is working full time in England, his building work in France is ongoing. He employs a French builder and a French farmer to keep his land tidy. Are you seriously suggesting that these people will refuse to work for him.