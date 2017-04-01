Leaguefan wrote: Regarding Brexiteers, I believe they will get what they deserve, though that may not be what they actually want or "think" what they are going to get.

They'll get a stronger country with significantly more control of its own destiny. It is the 5th largest economy in the world surely its strong enough to survive out in the big bad world. It has only been in the EEC for 40 years of what is a long and illustrious past.I cannot understand all the doom and gloom - all businesses face challenges are UK PLC is no different - can it change direction and move forward yes it bl00dy well can. The talent in this country is immense why everyone thinks Europe is the key to its prosperity defies belief. This is a great country filled with supremely innovate people - have some faith.