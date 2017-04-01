Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am Posts: 15046 Location: On the road
Leaguefan wrote:
Regarding Brexiteers, I believe they will get what they deserve, though that may not be what they actually want or "think" what they are going to get.
They'll get a stronger country with significantly more control of its own destiny. It is the 5th largest economy in the world surely its strong enough to survive out in the big bad world. It has only been in the EEC for 40 years of what is a long and illustrious past.
I cannot understand all the doom and gloom - all businesses face challenges are UK PLC is no different - can it change direction and move forward yes it bl00dy well can. The talent in this country is immense why everyone thinks Europe is the key to its prosperity defies belief. This is a great country filled with supremely innovate people - have some faith.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
I didn't want to leave, but when you see the behaviour of other "leaders" in Europe it seems like all we're doing is growing a pair and leaving a gang of bullies. 2 years to leave a club, that's worse than cancelling a Sky contract!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 7 guests
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.