I don't work in procurement but we do have a specialised team that will search high and low across all providers to source things at the lowest cost.



So if you can get it off amazon cheapest that's where we get it.



The issue with procurement comes higher up the chain. It appears that if you want a bit of specialist kit. For example I was after some respirators and other such kit for treating contaminated patients. The only place you could get this was via the NHS Supply Chain and the providers into that charge what seems to be a fortune. They also set up long contracts to service equipment that can be eye wateringly expensive but with no other supplier available you're stuck. The costs of this goes up every time they're negotiated. The money from government hasn't gone up in 7 years.



That may be because it's specialised kit and they can get away with it because we can't go anywhere else.



What do you do? Enforce pricing limits on private companies? It looks like some sort or regulation is needed. It's all very well blaming the NHS but often I think the private sector takes so much out simply because it can get away with it.



Elsewhere there's a similar scenario in higher education. My wife works for a well known university. Various subjects must have certain electronic journals available to students for them to be a degree subject - e.g. some health degrees and some law degrees.



The companies that own these journals put them in bundles of say 20 or 30 so you may want 3 or 4 but have to take the others too you don't want. Each bundle costs maybe around £50k.



The companies are savvy so they make sure universities have to but many bundles so you can offer the degree so spend millions.



There is no competition amongst these companies. One called Elsevier puts up subscriptions each year by several grand. They are able to do what they like.



The result is universities get out of pocket and have to charge higher fees or stop offering certain degrees. That leads to fewer qualified people eventually. At least the fat cats clear up though.