wire-quin wrote:
Equally privatising back office staff........
My experiences of 'nationalised' public sector organisations is one of incompetence brought about by 'shuffling' staff around/upwards and wastefulness underpinned by a lack of accountability.
Interesting analysis. When I joined the civil service in the early 90s a lot of that was true. A lot has been done to streamline things since. Once you do take the plunge and make it slicker you can make big savings but often they’ll only be made once as once you go private companies tend to offer the same services for similar prices so whenever contracts are up there’s no immediate bonus. When I re-trained and moved into the NHS I’ve seen how an initial saving can often have unintended consequences. For example you’ll get people on minimum wage doing jobs that they have no stake in so service standards get worse, e.g. in terms of catering, building maintenance, IT or cleaning. People don’t go the extra mile anymore and if you need anything out of the ordinary then forget it.
I think a lot of public sector people are hopeless at contracting too so get screwed on the SLAs.
Where I work all the support services apart from domestic cleaners is done in house. It’s a heck of a lot easier to organise when you’re all under the same management structure. It just needs effective management. We’re one of the few still in the black financially….for now. It’s no coincidence that this was achieved with minimum PFI involvement.