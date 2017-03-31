WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brexit Anyone? (2)

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:13 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26365
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
PCollinson1990 wrote:
There's no debating with you, myopic view believing in the idiocy of the NHS and wider welfare state, as said before, you have your agenda, feel free to keep bleating it, it is Spring afterall


Exact same could be said about you. You're quick to call people myopic and don't bring any experience to the debate just "my opinion". Back it up if you can but I suspect you can't and you're just brainwashed.
Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:06 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15043
Location: On the road
It would be crazy to think an organisation as big as the NHS doesn't have significant opportunities for efficiency savings and improvements.

That is not to say it doesn't do a great job because for the most part it certainly does.

Perhaps if its customers didn't abuse it as much as they do then it could actually have a 2 hour window for A&E!!
Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:15 am
PCollinson1990
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 120
Bullseye wrote:
Exact same could be said about you. You're quick to call people myopic and don't bring any experience to the debate just "my opinion". Back it up if you can but I suspect you can't and you're just brainwashed.

Brainwashed? Nope, I just don't think the world owes me anything, is parting the moderator exam having to carry a Labour membership card?

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:18 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26365
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Sal Paradise wrote:
It would be crazy to think an organisation as big as the NHS doesn't have significant opportunities for efficiency savings and improvements.

That is not to say it doesn't do a great job because for the most part it certainly does.

Perhaps if its customers didn't abuse it as much as they do then it could actually have a 2 hour window for A&E!!


All trusts make a massive effort to try and educate the public to "Choose well" when they decide where to go for medical assistance.

Despite that you always get people in A&E that shouldn't be there.

As for savings my own Trust has been making these for the past 7 years. We're in the middle of cutting £3m in 3 years.

Speaking for ourselves the fat is well and truly gone.
Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:19 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26365
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Brainwashed? Nope, I just don't think the world owes me anything, is parting the moderator exam having to carry a Labour membership card?


Your stereotypes are laughable.
Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:41 am
King Street Cat
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2672
Location: WF1
Sal Paradise wrote:
It would be crazy to think an organisation as big as the NHS doesn't have significant opportunities for efficiency savings and improvements.


One of the problems with big organisations is the ordering of consumables and supplies. More often than not, the person ordering doesn't know the true costs, nor do they care as it's not their money. We're living in an age where the relieving of our money is more aggressive than ever. Suppliers aren't here to do them a favour, they're here to make as much profit as they can. 'Big organisation has requested a price... think of a number... double it... put it in an official quote... hope they don't question it.'

I've worked on both sides and have seen it first hand. I've worked for a supplier who would add a third onto quotes for a large University and every time said Uni would just send over a purchase order. On the other side I've seen admin staff ordering letterheads for £1 each thinking that's what they must cost, and a supplier adding an extra £1000 profit on a job which should have cost around £300.

I'm sure the NHS has procurement procedures in place for this kind of thing but I'd hazard a guess they won't necessarily be getting the best value for money across the organisation.
