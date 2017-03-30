|
I work in the education sector and am fairly savvy with the wage structure of the organisations I deal with. Six figure salaries are commonplace at the top, even near the top. Some of the lower ranking directors, VPs and even support staff are taking home the kind of money many can only dream of.
While I appreciate the cuts have been deep, this year's funding is the lowest he's ever seen according to one senior board member, the money going on wages is far from modest.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:49 am
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Not at all, basic health needs should be met. But not breast enlargements, gender change etc. Half our health care professionals can hardly speak English, Doctors getting hundreds of thousands of pounds but still working privately as well, the NHS is corrupt, drug companies making millions, if not billions. It's just my opinion.
What are "basic health needs"? Where do you draw the line?
"half of healthcare professionals can hardly speak English."
What rubbish. Provide me with proof of this twaddle.
Doctors deserve a decent salary. They don't grow on trees. Do you know how long it takes to qualify?
The NHS is corrupt? Proof please?
Drug companies make billions because they make the drugs. Who else would do it? It might be unfair and they may take the NHS for a ride but how do you solve it?
In my experience most of the problem is down to our own government re-organising things despite saying there would be no top down re-organisation.
You now have a system that is obsessed with "assurance" i.e. collecting data. I spend almost as much time writing reports on the work I've done than actually doing it. Staff are taken away from dealing with patients to do this stuff.
Cut the pen pushing and you free up time. Unfortunately this is only getting worse.
BTW none of this was caused by the EU and won't be helped by Brexit. It's a UK government issue.
By the way pay scales for NHS can be found here:https://www.healthcareers.nhs.uk/about/ ... -pay-rates
Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:13 pm
King Street Cat wrote:
I work in the education sector and am fairly savvy with the wage structure of the organisations I deal with. Six figure salaries are commonplace at the top, even near the top. Some of the lower ranking directors, VPs and even support staff are taking home the kind of money many can only dream of.
While I appreciate the cuts have been deep, this year's funding is the lowest he's ever seen according to one senior board member, the money going on wages is far from modest.
I'm in a similar position - and for mine, the people who you refer to are a rare breed and few and far between; if they rocked up in the private sector with equivalent levels of skill and expertise, they'd command far more than the *relatively* modest salaries you describe.
It's really easy to use the one or two 6 figure salaried CEO or Exec Principal types to be outraged about - but these people are invariably NLE's and have responsibility for multi-million pound budgets, not to mention the welfare of thousands of kids. I'm more than comfortable with securing these experts in jobs where they are performing well - so it seems reasonable to me to pay them accordingly. They're the people who should be designing education strategy and delivery - instead of dickweeds like Michael Gove, who's got no expertise in education whatsoever, but has implemented sweeping changes to the education system in this country, few of which will have any direct benefit on the experience of kids attending the schools in question.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 1:00 pm
bren2k wrote:
I'm in a similar position - and for mine, the people who you refer to are a rare breed and few and far between; if they rocked up in the private sector with equivalent levels of skill and expertise, they'd command far more than the *relatively* modest salaries you describe.
While there are some employees who are worth their weight in gold, there are also plenty of these 'rare breeds' who if they rocked up in the private sector, they'd be lucky to be making the tea. They certainly wouldn't be in jobs paying anything near the 50k-90k bracket. They'd be laughed out of the interview.
At the very top you would hope they'd be worth the money. But as you come down through the 'layer cake' there are a hell of a lot of middle management types who get seconded from school to school then ultimately from trust to trust when each employer realises they're not doing very much for their 50k-90k a year.
In some trusts there can be around 10 layers of board members/execs/directors/management/various principals/heads of department, and that's before you even get to the teachers.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:45 pm
King Street Cat wrote:
While there are some employees who are worth their weight in gold, there are also plenty of these 'rare breeds' who if they rocked up in the private sector, they'd be lucky to be making the tea. They certainly wouldn't be in jobs paying anything near the 50k-90k bracket. They'd be laughed out of the interview.
At the very top you would hope they'd be worth the money. But as you come down through the 'layer cake' there are a hell of a lot of middle management types who get seconded from school to school then ultimately from trust to trust when each employer realises they're not doing very much for their 50k-90k a year.
In some trusts there can be around 10 layers of board members/execs/directors/management/various principals/heads of department, and that's before you even get to the teachers.
Then I'd get the hell out of dodge - because given the current situation around funding for schools, I fail to see how any Academy or Trust could survive with that kind of inefficiency - the money just isn't there. I'm the Chair of a MAT Board (non Exec, unpaid) and every member Academy's budget is pared down and lean - and the SLT are a really impressive bunch of people, who would flourish wherever they worked.
I take your point that there are some teachers who are the top of their scale and with various enhancements that they've accumulated over the years - but the whole Academy/MAT thing has been going long enough for all of those anomalies to have been addressed and in some cases, where they don't justify their own cost, managed out.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:55 pm
Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:54 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
You must be talking from experience as you haven't said anything that doesn't sound like its from the pages of the Daily Mail or The Sun.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 4:07 am
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
You must be talking from experience as you haven't said anything that doesn't sound like its from the pages of the Daily Mail or The Sun.
I'm more than capable of forming my own opinions, I don't believe in the largesse of the bloated welfare state and NHS.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:33 am
PCollinson1990 wrote:
bren2k has an agenda, there's no point even attempting debate, argue with a moron and they drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.
Feel free to debate with me; you've yet to say anything other than what I'm sure you believe are pithy one liners, but which appear to be soundbites lifted from the Daily Mail.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:37 am
bren2k wrote:
Feel free to debate with me; you've yet to say anything other than what I'm sure you believe are pithy one liners, but which appear to be soundbites lifted from the Daily Mail.
There's no debating with you, myopic view believing in the idiocy of the NHS and wider welfare state, as said before, you have your agenda, feel free to keep bleating it, it is Spring afterall
