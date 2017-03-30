PCollinson1990 wrote: Not at all, basic health needs should be met. But not breast enlargements, gender change etc. Half our health care professionals can hardly speak English, Doctors getting hundreds of thousands of pounds but still working privately as well, the NHS is corrupt, drug companies making millions, if not billions. It's just my opinion.

What are "basic health needs"? Where do you draw the line?"half of healthcare professionals can hardly speak English."What rubbish. Provide me with proof of this twaddle.Doctors deserve a decent salary. They don't grow on trees. Do you know how long it takes to qualify?The NHS is corrupt? Proof please?Drug companies make billions because they make the drugs. Who else would do it? It might be unfair and they may take the NHS for a ride but how do you solve it?In my experience most of the problem is down to our own government re-organising things despite saying there would be no top down re-organisation.You now have a system that is obsessed with "assurance" i.e. collecting data. I spend almost as much time writing reports on the work I've done than actually doing it. Staff are taken away from dealing with patients to do this stuff.Cut the pen pushing and you free up time. Unfortunately this is only getting worse.BTW none of this was caused by the EU and won't be helped by Brexit. It's a UK government issue.By the way pay scales for NHS can be found here: