I work in the education sector and am fairly savvy with the wage structure of the organisations I deal with. Six figure salaries are commonplace at the top, even near the top. Some of the lower ranking directors, VPs and even support staff are taking home the kind of money many can only dream of.



While I appreciate the cuts have been deep, this year's funding is the lowest it's ever been according to one senior board member, the money going on wages is far from modest.