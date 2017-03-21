PCollinson1990 wrote: The NHS is bloated with managers, it's not underfunded, it's badly managed.

Simply untrue - the NHS, and Social Care, have suffered swingeing cuts since the inception of this god-awful austerity agenda; as have the police, fire service, schools, libraries, sports and leisure - you name it.I work to the NHS and Social Services, and I'm involved on a voluntary basis in education - and I see no evidence of this bloatedness or poor management that you refer to; for sure there is always room for efficiency and streamlining, but that would be better designed and delivered by practitioners and experts - not government officials with cutting costs as their primary driver.