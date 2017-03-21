WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brexit Anyone? (2)

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 5:38 pm
Dally





bren2k wrote:
Which as I've already pointed out, is even more enormous after 7 years of Tory rule than it was to begin with; so they've increased the national debt by £555bn, but continued to massively defund the NHS - because it's a deliberate, ideological strategy to privatise, and nothing at all to do with 'reducing the deficit.' And immigration is a red herring of epic proportions - the biggest impact immigrants have on health and social care, is to staff it.


Well the deficit has reduced but until it becomes a surplus (if ever) national debt will continue to rise as a result of there being a continuing budget deficit and interest payments to meet.

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:24 pm
bren2k






Dally wrote:
Well the deficit has reduced but until it becomes a surplus (if ever) national debt will continue to rise as a result of there being a continuing budget deficit and interest payments to meet.


And in pursuing a budget surplus, the government takes short term actions that have an adverse effect on economic growth, such as reducing government borrowing for infrastructure projects, spending cuts to public services and increasing taxes. The money to create a surplus has to come from somewhere in the economy - and thanks to Brexit, the UK economy is probably more fragile than at any time in the post-war era. Scary stuff.

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 11:16 am
The Devil's Advocate






Just a quick congratulations to old Duggie.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/03 ... ell-quits/

Job Done.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:24 pm
wrencat1873





Life has suddenly improved, who'd have thought it.
Mrs May is once again blowing hot air (this time in the direction of Europe) and the 27 member "states" are laughing back at her.
It should be a really interesting negotiation.

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:13 am
PCollinson1990




Usual socialists want to spend,spend,spend. Gordon Brown sold out gold at the lowest point, Tony Bleurgh invaded Iraq and Afghanistan on false pretences. The NHS is bloated with managers, it's not underfunded, it's badly managed. Cosmetic surgery, gender reassignment, you name it. Thankfully Mrs May has started to turn us around.

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:00 am
Bullseye






PCollinson1990 wrote:
The NHS is bloated with managers, it's not underfunded, it's badly managed. Cosmetic surgery, gender reassignment, you name it.



Do you work in the NHS? I have for some time and know for a fact what you say is utter claptrap.


Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:09 am
PCollinson1990




Bullseye wrote:
Do you work in the NHS? I have for some time and know for a fact what you say is utter claptrap.

In your opinion, the NHS needs dismantaling, too many staff, too many unwarranted prescriptions, pointless surgeries. Go for the US model, pay for the treatment you need, stop health tourism.

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:15 am
Bullseye






PCollinson1990 wrote:
In your opinion, the NHS needs dismantaling, too many staff, too many unwarranted prescriptions, pointless surgeries. Go for the US model, pay for the treatment you need, stop health tourism.


Yeah leave millions without healthcare, balls to em. If they can't pay tough. Back to the 1930s.

If you're poor it's because your idle. Should work harder. If you're ill it's all down to lifestyle choices so no sympathy.

Are we on the same page yet?


Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:27 am
bren2k






PCollinson1990 wrote:
The NHS is bloated with managers, it's not underfunded, it's badly managed.


Simply untrue - the NHS, and Social Care, have suffered swingeing cuts since the inception of this god-awful austerity agenda; as have the police, fire service, schools, libraries, sports and leisure - you name it.

I work to the NHS and Social Services, and I'm involved on a voluntary basis in education - and I see no evidence of this bloatedness or poor management that you refer to; for sure there is always room for efficiency and streamlining, but that would be better designed and delivered by practitioners and experts - not government officials with cutting costs as their primary driver.

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:00 am
PCollinson1990




Bullseye wrote:
Yeah leave millions without healthcare, balls to em. If they can't pay tough. Back to the 1930s.

If you're poor it's because your idle. Should work harder. If you're ill it's all down to lifestyle choices so no sympathy.

Are we on the same page yet?

Not at all, basic health needs should be met. But not breast enlargements, gender change etc. Half our health care professionals can hardly speak English, Doctors getting hundreds of thousands of pounds but still working privately as well, the NHS is corrupt, drug companies making millions, if not billions. It's just my opinion.
