Bullseye wrote: How much of a contributing factor? Is it a big number?



I would expect most immigrants to be of an age where they present the least burden to the NHS.



The ageing population - i.e. that which places most burden on the NHS will be predominantly British non immigrant.



IMO the biggest contributory factor on stretched public services are domestic policies of "austerity".



How many of those immigrants work in public services?

As Bren2k posted earlier, the Tories and their press have been very, very, successful at planting the seed of "immigrants being to blame" for the NHS being overstretched.Baring in mind that the most expensive patients are the over 65 (£6,000 p/a) and the over 80's at (£8,000 p/a) but, "everybody" believes "them" all to be health tourists.How, when ALL public services have been slashed, can the Tories still manage to sell a lie, it's quite incredible, anyone would think that they had friends in the mediaand an impotent opposition