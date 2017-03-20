Exiled down south wrote:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/populationestimates/articles/overviewoftheukpopulation/mar2017/previous/v1
Do you accept that the ?? 3 million plus EU migrants have contributed to the significant increase in the population and this is a contributing note contributing factor to stretched NHS, schools, doctors etc
How much of a contributing factor? Is it a big number?
I would expect most immigrants to be of an age where they present the least burden to the NHS.
The ageing population - i.e. that which places most burden on the NHS will be predominantly British non immigrant.
IMO the biggest contributory factor on stretched public services are domestic policies of "austerity".
How many of those immigrants work in public services?