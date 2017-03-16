King Street Cat wrote:

The vote to leave the EU for many was nothing to do with the EU, nothing to do with racism or xenophobia, it was a protest against years of incompetent UK government. If the vote to leave the EU has done one thing, it's exposed what a bunch of clowns we have had in charge and have had waiting in the wings to take over. We've been told for years that EU migrants are good for the economy. We've seen enough graphs and charts to last a lifetime. But where is the money? Where is the investment back into communities? Why are sports facilities closing down? Why are libraries closing down? Why are local services being cut? Why are once bustling high streets like ghost towns with more shops empty than occupied? Why does it take 2 weeks to get a doctors appointment? Why can't parents get their kids into their local schools? Why is there a healthcare crisis?



If there is mounting pressure on public services, and these public services are getting cut year on year, is it a good idea to keep adding to the number of people requiring these public services?