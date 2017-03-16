WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brexit Anyone? (2)

Board index Off Topic The Sin Bin Brexit Anyone? (2)

 
Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:05 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3098
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
King Street Cat wrote:
The vote to leave the EU for many was nothing to do with the EU, nothing to do with racism or xenophobia, it was a protest against years of incompetent UK government. If the vote to leave the EU has done one thing, it's exposed what a bunch of clowns we have had in charge and have had waiting in the wings to take over. We've been told for years that EU migrants are good for the economy. We've seen enough graphs and charts to last a lifetime. But where is the money? Where is the investment back into communities? Why are sports facilities closing down? Why are libraries closing down? Why are local services being cut? Why are once bustling high streets like ghost towns with more shops empty than occupied? Why does it take 2 weeks to get a doctors appointment? Why can't parents get their kids into their local schools? Why is there a healthcare crisis?

If there is mounting pressure on public services, and these public services are getting cut year on year, is it a good idea to keep adding to the number of people requiring these public services?


Let me get this right, many people voted to leave the E.U. simply to give the government of the day a bloody nose?

Nothing is going to change anytime soon, the clowns you refer to are still in power, the opposition clowns are still in opposition. The public services will continue to be squeezed & migrants will still flood into the country.

This Tory government can't even manage a simple budget, how the hell are they going to negotiate a decent exit settlement?
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:41 pm
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2656
Location: WF1
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Let me get this right, many people voted to leave the E.U. simply to give the government of the day a bloody nose?

Nothing is going to change anytime soon, the clowns you refer to are still in power, the opposition clowns are still in opposition. The public services will continue to be squeezed & migrants will still flood into the country.

This Tory government can't even manage a simple budget, how the hell are they going to negotiate a decent exit settlement?


You don't really think the 17 million plus were UKIP voting xenophobic racists do you? Bless.

You won't believe this but some people couldn't give a monkeys whether we are in or out of the EU. They'll adapt just like they have done for the last 8 years.

Had we have all voted to remain, would the old double act of Cameron and Osborne been lauded as geniuses? Would it have been business as usual, I'm alright Jack, no questions asked?
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: King Street Cat, The Devil's Advocate, wrencat1873 and 45 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,536,5731,82975,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
14-12
BRISBANE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
12-0
WARRINGTON
TV
  
...37 min: Leigh penalty kicked by Reynolds LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}