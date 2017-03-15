wire-quin wrote: They can; places in the schools you want your kids to go to, places in hospitals, places in GP's, government housing under less strain, jobs and work not being undercut, laws made in Briton by elected people........ I recognise that's not the financial figures you were angling for but for some thats what they want.



Maybe you can paint the credible improvement for staying in the EU.

Dangerous territory there.First of all, are those school places down to immigration or, under investment in our public services ?Social housing is in chaos due to Thatcher selling off council houses to buy votes and not replacing them.Regarding employment, unemployment has been falling steadily for the last 5/6 years and is just about at it's lowest rate (in percentage terms) since the 70's.British laws are made by the UK parliament and if we want to trade with the EU, our products and services will still have to comply with EU legislation.IF, what we are told about EU migrants having a positive net effect on the economy is correct, then, it's investment that is missing and after 7 years of austerity cuts( brought on by the banking crash), it's no wonder there is mounting pressure on public services.You sound like you may have been reading the Daily Mail, which does have a particular take on who is to blame ??Do you think that people coming to the UK from the EU are here to work or, do you think they are all on benefits.I tend to go with the former and the jobs market is certainly more buoyant than the early 80's, when I was looking for my first job on £25 a week.