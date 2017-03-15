The Devil's Advocate wrote: The whole S.N.P. thing intrigues me.



The Tory Grandee's must be in a bit of a pickle right now.



On the one hand, if they gave Jimmy Crankie her vote & Scotland managed to release themselves from the Union, the "Labour Party" probably won't get in for at least another ten years.



On the other hand, if they fail again, their popularity would undoubtedly wain, as they have no power in Westminster. So the Scotch will turn back to "Labour"



Interesting times.

Indeed and if you add into the equation that Northern Ireland is a strong possibility in also wanting to leave "the Union", Mr Cameron will have plenty to answer for.The situation in Ireland is perilous.If the North stays in the United Kingdom, the border controls will be a nightmare, worse now than they were "back in the day" (although that could create a huge boom for "tax free" trades on the black market.However, Sinn Fein's mouth must be watering at the prospect of a United Ireland.Ironic that Cameron, a staunch Unionist, has given them the opportunity.