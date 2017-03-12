|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Dont hold your breath.
She may trigger article 50 but, the "experts" are suggesting that there is 35/40% chance of "no deal" which will do wonders for inflation.
All the experts who "did their research" and voted out (along with the rest of us) could be left paying heavily for their "fingers crossed" approach to Brexit.
Blind faith wins the day and what a joy it will be.
Scotland are likely to go for another referendum and Sinn Fein could well get their wish of a united Ireland, which just shows that the pen, indeed, is mightier than the sword (or bombs and bullets in the case of Sinn Fein).
Scotland can't have a second vote, no matter what Mrs Pilchard thinks
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:14 pm
Let the Jocks go. Oil and Gas industry has collapsed. Whiskey and Golf wont keep universities and prescriptions free of charge that's for sure
Spain wont let them in the EU!
Let's call the witches bluff
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:35 pm
wire-quin wrote:
Exciting times if you're fairly balanced and not a doom munger
Why ?
It looks like we may end up with WTO terms, which will stick 10% on everything that we buy and sell to Europe, hardly exciting.
The timing of the referendum, when half the world is trying to recover from one of the deepest recessions in history was stupid.
Regardless of whether "project fear" was over the top, we have already seen Sterling drop around 15% against the Euro and the Dollar and this round of inflation is still coming through the system - you'll notice your Toblerone has a few less triangles these days not to mention fuel at record high prices but, most peoples wages are going up by around 2% (if they are lucky).
You could have excitement by physically jumping of a cliff edge but, I dont advise jumping.
Britain 150 years ago was a world powerhouse but, we are simply not in that position.
Perhaps you could share some of the reasons for your excitement
Mon Mar 13, 2017 3:23 pm
My excitement stems from wondering what we will end up with.
Its happening so enjoy it. A bit like getting on a fast ride wondering if it will be enjoyable or not.
Its not started yet and you are dwelling on WTO.... let's get it going and see which path it takes
There has been to many lies & alternative truths on both sides. The country voted so lets get on with it.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 4:41 pm
Exiled down south wrote:
My excitement stems from wondering what we will end up with.
Its happening so enjoy it. A bit like getting on a fast ride wondering if it will be enjoyable or not.
Its not started yet and you are dwelling on WTO.... let's get it going and see which path it takes
There has been to many lies & alternative truths on both sides. The country voted so lets get on with it.
So blind optimism then, like when you buy a lottery ticket
I view it more as rolling a dice.
We previously had a four and we are now rolling the dice hoping for a six.
We may get on or, maybe even a five but, we could also get a one, two or three.
I like a gamble normally but, there hasn't been one person yet, who has convinced me that what we will get may be better than what we as part of the EU but, you carry on getting giddy over nothing.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:57 pm
Exiled down south wrote:
Let the Jocks go. Oil and Gas industry has collapsed. Whiskey and Golf wont keep universities and prescriptions free of charge that's for sure
Spain wont let them in the EU!
Let's call the witches bluff
EU has said they would have to apply in the usual way and accept the Euro. Their economy would collapse whilst negotiating entry in England played hardball (border controls, ceased to allow them to use the pound, transhipment charges introduced, stopped Scots immigrating). If they reached EU status (and the EU still existed) they would be a small peripheral economy tied into a too strong currency that would turn them into a Greece. Madness.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:26 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
It looks like we may end up with WTO terms
It does? Can I borrow that time machine?
not to mention fuel at record high prices
How'd you work that out? Look back between 2-6 years. And oil has just crashed again.
Britain 150 years ago was a world powerhouse but, we are simply not in that position.
Maybe not, but the investors I met at the Northern Powerhouse event in Manchester a few weeks back were more than confident in the UK economy. A representative of several Chinese billionaires was telling me their analysts forecast around a 10% drop following article 50, followed by recovery of at least 20% over the next 2-3 years. His clients are keen to invest now, take the 10% hit and still secure a 10% increase on their investment over a 3-5 year period.
We are a big, strong economy. The rest of the world sees that, even if some of our own don't.
You're a 'glass half empty' kinda guy, ain'tcha?
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:30 pm
Fuel at record high prices? It's got a long way to go yet. Wasn't it pushing £1.40 a litre only a few years ago?
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:33 am
Cronus wrote:
It does? Can I borrow that time machine?
How'd you work that out? Look back between 2-6 years. And oil has just crashed again.
Maybe not, but the investors I met at the Northern Powerhouse event in Manchester a few weeks back were more than confident in the UK economy. A representative of several Chinese billionaires was telling me their analysts forecast around a 10% drop following article 50, followed by recovery of at least 20% over the next 2-3 years. His clients are keen to invest now, take the 10% hit and still secure a 10% increase on their investment over a 3-5 year period.
We are a big, strong economy. The rest of the world sees that, even if some of our own don't.
You're a 'glass half empty' kinda guy, ain'tcha?
Dont go for the half empty glass analagy.
I think that many many people were/are so brassed of with the crap that we've had following the banking crash that, they would have voted for anything different.
Add to that, peoples concerns over mass immigration and the two clowns (Cameron and Osbourne) that fronted up the remain campaign and I can understand the narrow win for "leave" but, it was a vote for the unknown and even now, NOBODY can paint a credible improvement for life outside the EU.
Regardless of how things pan out, we will necessarily make trade, travel, free movement (mute point) more difficult than it has been for the last 40 years and this is being done on a maybe and without certainty.
If everyone's life was a misery pre the referendum, it would be more understandable but, I dont see that.
What I witnessed was Mr Farage, stoking up hatred towards European Immigrants (ironic as he is married to one) and promises to save us £350 million a week, which was a lie from the start.
Joe public doesn't see what happens a step further down the line, where the currency "correction" has caused ALL imported goods to rise by approx 15%, something which is still working its way through to the retail sector.
This is not glass half full, it's fact.
Therefore, please tell me again (and I read what you say about Chinese investors) where the plus points are to being "out".
Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:02 am
The whole S.N.P. thing intrigues me.
The Tory Grandee's must be in a bit of a pickle right now.
On the one hand, if they gave Jimmy Crankie her vote & Scotland managed to release themselves from the Union, the "Labour Party" probably won't get in for at least another ten years.
On the other hand, if they fail again, their popularity would undoubtedly wain, as they have no power in Westminster. So the Scotch will turn back to "Labour"
Interesting times.
