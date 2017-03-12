Cronus wrote:



How'd you work that out? Look back between 2-6 years. And oil has just crashed again.



Maybe not, but the investors I met at the Northern Powerhouse event in Manchester a few weeks back were more than confident in the UK economy. A representative of several Chinese billionaires was telling me their analysts forecast around a 10% drop following article 50, followed by recovery of at least 20% over the next 2-3 years. His clients are keen to invest now, take the 10% hit and still secure a 10% increase on their investment over a 3-5 year period.



We are a big, strong economy. The rest of the world sees that, even if some of our own don't.



Dont go for the half empty glass analagy.I think that many many people were/are so brassed of with the crap that we've had following the banking crash that, they would have voted for anything different.Add to that, peoples concerns over mass immigration and the two clowns (Cameron and Osbourne) that fronted up the remain campaign and I can understand the narrow win for "leave" but, it was a vote for the unknown and even now, NOBODY can paint a credible improvement for life outside the EU.Regardless of how things pan out, we will necessarily make trade, travel, free movement (mute point) more difficult than it has been for the last 40 years and this is being done on a maybe and without certainty.If everyone's life was a misery pre the referendum, it would be more understandable but, I dont see that.What I witnessed was Mr Farage, stoking up hatred towards European Immigrants (ironic as he is married to one) and promises to save us £350 million a week, which was a lie from the start.Joe public doesn't see what happens a step further down the line, where the currency "correction" has caused ALL imported goods to rise by approx 15%, something which is still working its way through to the retail sector.This is not glass half full, it's fact.Therefore, please tell me again (and I read what you say about Chinese investors) where the plus points are to being "out".