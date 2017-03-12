wrencat1873 wrote:
Dont hold your breath.
She may trigger article 50 but, the "experts" are suggesting that there is 35/40% chance of "no deal" which will do wonders for inflation.
All the experts who "did their research" and voted out (along with the rest of us) could be left paying heavily for their "fingers crossed" approach to Brexit.
Blind faith wins the day and what a joy it will be.
Scotland are likely to go for another referendum and Sinn Fein could well get their wish of a united Ireland, which just shows that the pen, indeed, is mightier than the sword (or bombs and bullets in the case of Sinn Fein).
She may trigger article 50 but, the "experts" are suggesting that there is 35/40% chance of "no deal" which will do wonders for inflation.
All the experts who "did their research" and voted out (along with the rest of us) could be left paying heavily for their "fingers crossed" approach to Brexit.
Blind faith wins the day and what a joy it will be.
Scotland are likely to go for another referendum and Sinn Fein could well get their wish of a united Ireland, which just shows that the pen, indeed, is mightier than the sword (or bombs and bullets in the case of Sinn Fein).
Scotland can't have a second vote, no matter what Mrs Pilchard thinks