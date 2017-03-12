WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brexit Anyone? (2)

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:07 pm
PCollinson1990 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 69
wrencat1873 wrote:
Dont hold your breath.
She may trigger article 50 but, the "experts" are suggesting that there is 35/40% chance of "no deal" which will do wonders for inflation.
All the experts who "did their research" and voted out (along with the rest of us) could be left paying heavily for their "fingers crossed" approach to Brexit.
Blind faith wins the day and what a joy it will be.

Scotland are likely to go for another referendum and Sinn Fein could well get their wish of a united Ireland, which just shows that the pen, indeed, is mightier than the sword (or bombs and bullets in the case of Sinn Fein).

Scotland can't have a second vote, no matter what Mrs Pilchard thinks

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:14 pm
Exiled down south Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 484
Let the Jocks go. Oil and Gas industry has collapsed. Whiskey and Golf wont keep universities and prescriptions free of charge that's for sure

Spain wont let them in the EU!

Let's call the witches bluff
Wire Quin at work

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:35 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7612
wire-quin wrote:
Exciting times if you're fairly balanced and not a doom munger


Why ?

It looks like we may end up with WTO terms, which will stick 10% on everything that we buy and sell to Europe, hardly exciting.
The timing of the referendum, when half the world is trying to recover from one of the deepest recessions in history was stupid.
Regardless of whether "project fear" was over the top, we have already seen Sterling drop around 15% against the Euro and the Dollar and this round of inflation is still coming through the system - you'll notice your Toblerone has a few less triangles these days not to mention fuel at record high prices but, most peoples wages are going up by around 2% (if they are lucky).

You could have excitement by physically jumping of a cliff edge but, I dont advise jumping.

Britain 150 years ago was a world powerhouse but, we are simply not in that position.

Perhaps you could share some of the reasons for your excitement :CRAZY:

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 3:23 pm
Exiled down south Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 484
My excitement stems from wondering what we will end up with.

Its happening so enjoy it. A bit like getting on a fast ride wondering if it will be enjoyable or not.

Its not started yet and you are dwelling on WTO.... let's get it going and see which path it takes

There has been to many lies & alternative truths on both sides. The country voted so lets get on with it.
Wire Quin at work

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 4:41 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7612
Exiled down south wrote:
My excitement stems from wondering what we will end up with.

Its happening so enjoy it. A bit like getting on a fast ride wondering if it will be enjoyable or not.

Its not started yet and you are dwelling on WTO.... let's get it going and see which path it takes

There has been to many lies & alternative truths on both sides. The country voted so lets get on with it.


So blind optimism then, like when you buy a lottery ticket :CRAZY:

I view it more as rolling a dice.
We previously had a four and we are now rolling the dice hoping for a six.
We may get on or, maybe even a five but, we could also get a one, two or three.

I like a gamble normally but, there hasn't been one person yet, who has convinced me that what we will get may be better than what we as part of the EU but, you carry on getting giddy over nothing. :oops:

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:57 pm
Dally User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14353
Exiled down south wrote:
Let the Jocks go. Oil and Gas industry has collapsed. Whiskey and Golf wont keep universities and prescriptions free of charge that's for sure

Spain wont let them in the EU!

Let's call the witches bluff


EU has said they would have to apply in the usual way and accept the Euro. Their economy would collapse whilst negotiating entry in England played hardball (border controls, ceased to allow them to use the pound, transhipment charges introduced, stopped Scots immigrating). If they reached EU status (and the EU still existed) they would be a small peripheral economy tied into a too strong currency that would turn them into a Greece. Madness.
c}