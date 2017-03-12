wire-quin wrote: Exciting times if you're fairly balanced and not a doom munger

Why ?It looks like we may end up with WTO terms, which will stick 10% on everything that we buy and sell to Europe, hardly exciting.The timing of the referendum, when half the world is trying to recover from one of the deepest recessions in history was stupid.Regardless of whether "project fear" was over the top, we have already seen Sterling drop around 15% against the Euro and the Dollar and this round of inflation is still coming through the system - you'll notice your Toblerone has a few less triangles these days not to mention fuel at record high prices but, most peoples wages are going up by around 2% (if they are lucky).You could have excitement by physically jumping of a cliff edge but, I dont advise jumping.Britain 150 years ago was a world powerhouse but, we are simply not in that position.Perhaps you could share some of the reasons for your excitement