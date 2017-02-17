My post was timely. Daily Express today leads with threat to state pension posed by 3 million low paid migrants being subsidised by taxpayers to tune of £31.5 billion a year. Surely it is unstainable to live in the new, corrupt form of socialist society where major banks are supported to make losses rather than broken up and we pay to import people to work in thousands of cofffee shops (which didn't exist 20 years ago), pick goods in warehouses for companies that pay virtually no tax here and undermine established, tax paying businesses and all the while individual citizens largely speaking get poorer. This has to stop. A revolution in thinking or actual revolution is required to sort the mess out. If Labour had a straight-talking, eloquent, firebrand of a leader the times are right for real change but instead they are a bunch of out of touch, robotic, unthinking, pussies lead by a man with the charisma of a cardboard cutout.