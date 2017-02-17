WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brexit Anyone? (2)

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:48 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14348
WIZEB wrote:
Yeah, you definitely squeezed a pair of w@nkers into one sentence.
Good work. :thumb:

I aim to please. Mind you it ain't difficult when talking about British political figures these days!

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:33 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7539
Dally wrote:
Boris gets it right - he urges the British people to "rise up" and switch off the TV next time Blair comes on!


Blair has zero credibility and Boris has about the same.
The "off" switch is appropriate for both.

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:20 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14348
Interesting article from earlier in the week. Illustrates some huge fundamental problems with the UK economy which will be exacerbated should immigration be curtailed (which it won't be):
http://www.standard.co.uk/business/anth ... 73456.html

As I understand it the lower 50% of earners get more out of the welfare state than they pay in taxes. If that is the case, despite the need for immigration spelled out in the article can we as a country afford to import low-skilled migrants to work in coffee shops, Amazon warehouses and the like?

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:51 am
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14348
My post was timely. Daily Express today leads with threat to state pension posed by 3 million low paid migrants being subsidised by taxpayers to tune of £31.5 billion a year. Surely it is unstainable to live in the new, corrupt form of socialist society where major banks are supported to make losses rather than broken up and we pay to import people to work in thousands of cofffee shops (which didn't exist 20 years ago), pick goods in warehouses for companies that pay virtually no tax here and undermine established, tax paying businesses and all the while individual citizens largely speaking get poorer. This has to stop. A revolution in thinking or actual revolution is required to sort the mess out. If Labour had a straight-talking, eloquent, firebrand of a leader the times are right for real change but instead they are a bunch of out of touch, robotic, unthinking, pussies lead by a man with the charisma of a cardboard cutout.

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:52 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26176
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I stopped reading when you mentioned the Daily Express. I wouldn't believe a word written in that. They've already had to issue two front page apologies this year for inaccuracies relating to their reporting on immigration. It's a laughable rag.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:25 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1659
So it looks like the Lords is going to push the bill back to the commons with some amendments. This could be a long drawn out process.

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:30 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14348
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
So it looks like the Lords is going to push the bill back to the commons with some amendments. This could be a long drawn out process.

Insane vote which could put the positions of Brits living in EU at risk.

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:54 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7539
Dally wrote:
Insane vote which could put the positions of Brits living in EU at risk.


So, by agreeing some rights for EU residents currently living in the UK, we are putting the rights of UK citizens living in Europe at risk ?
Is any kind of sensible debate, these people would be allowed to remain where they are and not used as bargaining chips in the Brexit deal.
How much is a British citizen worth compared to an EU citizen ?
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dally, wrencat1873 and 31 guests

c}