DGM wrote: £350m a week more on the NHS int it?

Even Farage has distanced himself from that oneWith the £45/65 billion settlement figure to come up with, before we can actually leave, there isn't going to be too much left over to "invest" in anything.Still, Britannia can rule the waves again and "Made in Britain" will be the new catch phrase to save us all from poverty.There aren't too many Brexitiers who noticed this in their "research".