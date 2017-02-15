|
Ajw71
Free-scoring winger
When we leave the EU we will have much more money to spend. Simplistic but true.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:40 pm
Ajw71 wrote:
When we leave the EU we will have much more money to spend. Simplistic but true.
You can't possibly know that as it will depend on the size of the economy, population, tax burden, tax take, etc.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:34 am
DGM
Ajw71 wrote:
When we leave the EU we will have much more money to spend. Simplistic but true.
£350m a week more on the NHS int it?
Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:31 am
DGM wrote:
£350m a week more on the NHS int it?
Even Farage has distanced himself from that one
With the £45/65 billion settlement figure to come up with, before we can actually leave, there isn't going to be too much left over to "invest" in anything.
Still, Britannia can rule the waves again and "Made in Britain" will be the new catch phrase to save us all from poverty.
There aren't too many Brexitiers who noticed this in their "research".
Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:11 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Even Farage has distanced himself from that one
With the £45/65 billion settlement figure to come up with, before we can actually leave, there isn't going to be too much left over to "invest" in anything.
Still, Britannia can rule the waves again and "Made in Britain" will be the new catch phrase to save us all from poverty.
There aren't too many Brexitiers who noticed this in their "research".
We have to cm back our share of the EU's c. £120 billion of assets. Should be able to offset that against the settlement figure.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:16 pm
DGM
Dally wrote:
We have to cm back our share of the EU's c. £120 billion of assets. Should be able to offset that against the settlement figure.
Awesome.
What do we contribute, around 10-11% of EU funding?
I reckon we might still be out of pocket in the settlement, only just though.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:48 pm
Dally wrote:
We have to cm back our share of the EU's c. £120 billion of assets. Should be able to offset that against the settlement figure.
Yep, good luck with that one
