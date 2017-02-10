WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brexit Anyone? (2)

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:13 pm
Dally wrote:
I think the poor, the rich and the wise voted out. The middle of the road and sheep voted remain. I think that more clearly sums it to.

NB Those graphs are misleading in that the percentage of graduates in areas with younger populations (eg inner cities) will be higher than in areas with older populations. That has nothing at all to do with relative intelligence but rather the enormous expansion in higher education in recent times meaning that so many simple-minded souls now get "degrees."

The only sheep where the ignorant, intolerant and largely racist people. Nothing to do with wealth.

I'll make you a challenge, post something "wise" that wasnt written by somone else, or a link.

Gauntlet firmly thrown,

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:13 am
Dally wrote:
I think the poor, the rich and the wise voted out. The middle of the road and sheep voted remain. I think that more clearly sums it to.

NB Those graphs are misleading in that the percentage of graduates in areas with younger populations (eg inner cities) will be higher than in areas with older populations. That has nothing at all to do with relative intelligence but rather the enormous expansion in higher education in recent times meaning that so many simple-minded souls now get "degrees."

How was "truth" substantiated and the source of the data?
Perhaps it was a figment of your imagination.who knows.
Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:22 am
Leaguefan wrote:
How was "truth" substantiated and the source of the data?
Perhaps it was a figment of your imagination.who knows.

What truth?

Re: Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:04 am
Dally wrote:
I think the poor, the rich and the wise voted out. The middle of the road and sheep voted remain. I think that more clearly sums it to.


I never had you pegged as poor.
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  