Dally wrote:

I think the poor, the rich and the wise voted out. The middle of the road and sheep voted remain. I think that more clearly sums it to.



NB Those graphs are misleading in that the percentage of graduates in areas with younger populations (eg inner cities) will be higher than in areas with older populations. That has nothing at all to do with relative intelligence but rather the enormous expansion in higher education in recent times meaning that so many simple-minded souls now get "degrees."