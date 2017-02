Dally wrote: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/health/elder/8720182/Wisdom-comes-with-age-study-shows.html



What is your point? Have you put any evidence forward other than your personal, and no doubt juvenile, prejudice?

Again, you don't stand up, you quote newspapers, and I use the word "news" in its loosest sense. One day you will decide not to derail every thread, maybe even form an opinion of your own. Try it, you may well learn something!