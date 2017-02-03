WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brexit Anyone? (2)

Board index Off Topic The Sin Bin Brexit Anyone? (2)

 
Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply

Brexit Anyone? (2)

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 2:06 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16444
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
wrencat1873 wrote:
How will Brexit make any difference ?
The deals with EDF, to build new Nuclear Power Stations have already been signed (prior to the referendum) and we have effectively agreed to I think a 30% increase by 2020 ?.
Unless you think that Brexit will change this, which it wont, you should expect your energy costs to rise steadily until 2020 and probably beyond.
If we were still digging coal from the ground we may still have some control but, instead, we have put our energy supplies in French hands, oh yeah and then fallen out with them :IDEA:

All good stuff.

At least we will have "control" :oops:

Who mentioned nuclear stations and price increases. And as for this latest increase it took our government by surprise ... so no arrangement there then.
And after that you agree with the point I was making about putting ourselves at the mercy of our lost friends.

Not sure any of them liked us anyway ..
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 2:38 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12654
Location: Ossett
Stand-Offish wrote:
Not sure any of them liked us anyway ..


Apart from the economic powerhouse that is Malta; they've said this morning that they've always been our friend and they always will be - which is very sweet, but not especially reassuring.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 3:00 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7438
Stand-Offish wrote:
Who mentioned nuclear stations and price increases. And as for this latest increase it took our government by surprise ... so no arrangement there then.
And after that you agree with the point I was making about putting ourselves at the mercy of our lost friends.

Not sure any of them liked us anyway ..


You mentioned that you would be "surprised if Brexit didnt result in a change of tack"
Brexit wont make any difference unless we renege on the deal with EDF to build new power stations, which isn't going to happen.
You may not have mentioned power stations but, we are locked in to year on year increases because of that deal.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 6:17 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16444
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
wrencat1873 wrote:
You mentioned that you would be "surprised if Brexit didnt result in a change of tack"
Brexit wont make any difference unless we renege on the deal with EDF to build new power stations, which isn't going to happen.
You may not have mentioned power stations but, we are locked in to year on year increases because of that deal.

You KNOW some stuff you do, and your certainty and faith is touching but possibly misplaced.
A nuclear plant takes ten years to get built and so is irrevant until it happens and produces some juice.

Personally I would bin the French and their technology and money and bin the Chinese and their money.
Pay any penalties, then get the technology and cash from the States. Read this ....
http://www.theweek.co.uk/60778/hinkley- ... -by-brexit

More up to date but same message ...
http://www.hl.co.uk/news/2017/1/30/hink ... -by-brexit

And one other thing you brought in EDF, I was talking specifically about nPower putting prices up ... a German owned company. So a French company can dictate what the Germans charge can it?
It's a strange old world where one company can let another company do all the work and still match their price increases. Who would build a nuclear station eh?
Estimated cost £18 Billion .... if past experience is anything to go by it will be 3 or 4 times that. And if we don't pay, they can down tools at £18 Billion. Some penalties no doubt, but they can plead poverty. :DD

Edit....I wouldn't get the technology from the States ...too old fashioned.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:16 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1668
Some interesting stats on the referendum today, from BBC News:

Image

Image

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38762034
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:42 pm
Dally User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14323
DGM wrote:
Some interesting stats on the referendum today, from BBC News:

Image

Image

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38762034


With age comes wisdom.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:48 am
PCollinson1990 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 23
Dally wrote:
With age comes wisdom.

You show very little evidence of that. Being older may give you experience, but that isnt always good. This board is full of older people that have some very jaundiced views and very little knowledge beyond what they WANT to believe.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 18 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,515,9961,36075,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDS
TV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  