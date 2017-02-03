wrencat1873 wrote: You mentioned that you would be "surprised if Brexit didnt result in a change of tack"

Brexit wont make any difference unless we renege on the deal with EDF to build new power stations, which isn't going to happen.

You may not have mentioned power stations but, we are locked in to year on year increases because of that deal.

You KNOW some stuff you do, and your certainty and faith is touching but possibly misplaced.A nuclear plant takes ten years to get built and so is irrevant until it happens and produces some juice.Personally I would bin the French and their technology and money and bin the Chinese and their money.Pay any penalties, then get the technology and cash from the States. Read this ....More up to date but same message ...And one other thing you brought in EDF, I was talking specifically about nPower putting prices up ... a German owned company. So a French company can dictate what the Germans charge can it?It's a strange old world where one company can let another company do all the work and still match their price increases. Who would build a nuclear station eh?Estimated cost £18 Billion .... if past experience is anything to go by it will be 3 or 4 times that. And if we don't pay, they can down tools at £18 Billion. Some penalties no doubt, but they can plead poverty.Edit....I wouldn't get the technology from the States ...too old fashioned.