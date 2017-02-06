WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions League Table

Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:51 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2954
Location: Bradford
Early days yet, so don't worry if you are in the relegation zone

Sir Harold Facey 12
Duckman 10
BD20 Cougar 10
GazzaBull 9
jackmac452 9
Bulls Boy 2011 9
Bulls4 9
DrFeelgood 9
Johnbulls 9
Fr13day 8
josefw 8
zapperbull 8
paulwalker71 5
SLPTom 5
Hooligan27 5
rambull1967 5
tigertot 5
Bull Mania 4
Steel City Bull 4
Ferocious Aardvark 4
Hamster Chops 4
Herr Rigsby 4
ThePimp007 4
Le Penguin 4
Bendybulls 4
Pumpetypump 4
FevGrinder 4
roger daly 4
Broad Ings Warrior 4
broadybulls87 4
tackler tommo 4
BiltonRobin 4
Jimmy 4 Bradford 4
Fevxr2i 4
Bullseye 3
RickyF1 3
Bent & Bongser 3
vbfg 3
RAB2411 3
Nelson 3
Bullnorthern 3
daveyz999 3
bobsmyuncle 3
glow 3
jayb 3
Smack him Jimmy 2
childofnorthern 2


Highlights of Round 1

1. Five people correctly predicting the correct margin for the Bulls game :shock:
2. Only two people correctly predicted the Rochdale result
3. Only one person did NOT predict that London would beat Swinton
4. The current leader is the only person who got all six results correct (and therefore got double points)

If you think you've been incorrectly scored give me a shout out on this thread and I'll check. Have just set up a spreadsheet so it should be smoother in weeks to come

Week 2 Thread will be up by the middle of the week :D
Last edited by paulwalker71 on Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:34 pm, edited 2 times in total.

Re: Predictions League Table

Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:56 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26021
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Shouldn't all Bulls fans start on -12?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Predictions League Table

Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:59 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4263
I originally had Rochdale to win until i changed to Dewsbury after i saw they had 4 wakey players in their squad :WALL: :WALL:

Re: Predictions League Table

Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:18 pm
Fevxr2i
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2010 8:18 pm
Posts: 380
I should have 4 pts youve only given me 3pts

Toulouse fev KR London predicted to win

Re: Predictions League Table

Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:34 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2954
Location: Bradford
Fevxr2i wrote:
I should have 4 pts youve only given me 3pts

Toulouse fev KR London predicted to win


You're right, thanks for pointing it out. I've now corrected it on the table and, more importantly, in my spreadsheet :D

Re: Predictions League Table

Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:47 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 271
Location: Depends whose asking
Bullseye wrote:
Shouldn't all Bulls fans start on -12?


I thought the idea was to get as near minus 12 as possible - so on that basis I'm currently in second place :D

Re: Predictions League Table

Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:35 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27584
Location: MACS0647-JD
Bull Mania wrote:
I originally had Rochdale to win until i changed to Dewsbury after i saw they had 4 wakey players in their squad :WALL: :WALL:


Then here is a lesson to learn that will stand you in very good stead for the rest of your life:

"NEVER CHANGE A BETTING SLIP"

:D
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

