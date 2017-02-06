Highlights of Round 1

Early days yet, so don't worry if you are in the relegation zoneSir Harold Facey 12Duckman 10BD20 Cougar 10GazzaBull 9jackmac452 9Bulls Boy 2011 9Bulls4 9DrFeelgood 9Johnbulls 9Fr13day 8josefw 8zapperbull 8paulwalker71 5SLPTom 5Hooligan27 5rambull1967 5tigertot 5Bull Mania 4Steel City Bull 4Ferocious Aardvark 4Hamster Chops 4Herr Rigsby 4ThePimp007 4Le Penguin 4Bendybulls 4Pumpetypump 4FevGrinder 4roger daly 4Broad Ings Warrior 4broadybulls87 4tackler tommo 4BiltonRobin 4Jimmy 4 Bradford 4Fevxr2i 4Bullseye 3RickyF1 3Bent & Bongser 3vbfg 3RAB2411 3Nelson 3Bullnorthern 3daveyz999 3bobsmyuncle 3glow 3jayb 3Smack him Jimmy 2childofnorthern 21. Five people correctly predicting the correct margin for the Bulls game2. Only two people correctly predicted the Rochdale result3. Only one person did NOT predict that London would beat Swinton4. The current leader is the only person who got all six results correct (and therefore got double points)If you think you've been incorrectly scored give me a shout out on this thread and I'll check. Have just set up a spreadsheet so it should be smoother in weeks to comeWeek 2 Thread will be up by the middle of the week