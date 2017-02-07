ninearches wrote: You see Wolf Hall ,i keep asking myself this question, is it any more moral to spend was it nearly £4 million of public money on each Olympic medal than it is to pump your team full of dope ? Especially when athletics is supposed to be an amateur sport.

I think the top athletics has stopped being an amateur sport several years ago. Your moral dilemma is an interesting one, however, what about the other one? Is it better to pump public money into elite professional athletes to gain national kudos or to many millions of real amateurs, kids playing football/ rugby/ swimming etc to keep them fit rather than sitting in their bedrooms on t'internet? I don't have a problem with this, give it to kids who will probably never be Olympic champions but will learn the pleasure of getting out of the house to play a game and learn how to work with a team.