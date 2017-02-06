RL Used to receive funding from Sport England until 2/3 years ago but this was terminated when certain targets were missed. Sport England's remit was to get more people involved in some kind of sport. This however changed, although not stated, to feed what money there was into the sports which may lead to and help Team GB to win Olympic medals. Just look at the major beneficiaries of the funding. This was against the spirit and original remit of Sport England. With poor management at Red Hall they have not been able to make the case for RL. Politics and mismanagement. However the sport should be able to stand on its own feet, will Roger manage this.....