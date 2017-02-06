There is an article in today`s League Express regarding Central Contacts:-
League Express has learned that a number of top stars are already having around £25,000 of their wages paid by the RFL.
Warrington duo Clark & Currie and Wigan`s Sam Tomkins are understood to be three players in that bracket as the RFL attempt to ensure that the league`s best playerse RFL stay in England.
A number of rival SuperLeague clubs have only just discovered the process a fortnight ago, sources have told the League Express.
This has led to further ill-feeling among some quarters in SuperLeague about the RFL`s policy of doing doing deals "behind closed doors".
Thoughts/Comments?
League Express has learned that a number of top stars are already having around £25,000 of their wages paid by the RFL.
Warrington duo Clark & Currie and Wigan`s Sam Tomkins are understood to be three players in that bracket as the RFL attempt to ensure that the league`s best playerse RFL stay in England.
A number of rival SuperLeague clubs have only just discovered the process a fortnight ago, sources have told the League Express.
This has led to further ill-feeling among some quarters in SuperLeague about the RFL`s policy of doing doing deals "behind closed doors".
Thoughts/Comments?