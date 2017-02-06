WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Central Contracts

Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:19 pm
There is an article in today`s League Express regarding Central Contacts:-

League Express has learned that a number of top stars are already having around £25,000 of their wages paid by the RFL.

Warrington duo Clark & Currie and Wigan`s Sam Tomkins are understood to be three players in that bracket as the RFL attempt to ensure that the league`s best playerse RFL stay in England.

A number of rival SuperLeague clubs have only just discovered the process a fortnight ago, sources have told the League Express.

This has led to further ill-feeling among some quarters in SuperLeague about the RFL`s policy of doing doing deals "behind closed doors".

Thoughts/Comments?

Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:58 pm
Well not related to this but I just saw on SSN the RFU receive 12.6 million from sport England, not seen if our sport got anything. Anyway as for your question, if this is what needs to happen to keep the best talent over here then I agree with that. It seems though from your post the RFL have not been very transparent about it, then again I'm not shocked at that the sooner we get shot of Nigel Wood the better in my opinion.

Mon Feb 06, 2017 2:03 pm
I can understand that with Clark & Currie, but Sam Tomkins?

