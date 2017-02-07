|
Joined: Tue Oct 11, 2005 6:59 am
Posts: 2008
Location: city of hull
|
Isn`t Larroyer classed as non fed trained, if so we can`t sign him as our spots are all filled
|
FC THROUGH AND THROUGH
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 3:45 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 05, 2016 11:11 am
Posts: 28
|
Raggytash wrote:
Wow, if you're right - I'm going to look seriously foolish come the end of the season. He'll probably go on to much bigger things without us, just like Ben Crooks did.
Raggtash, take it easy the season hasn't even started yet and you're over exciting yourself. Tone it down a notch. I know you don't get out of your bedroom much and I understand that. You obviously get a little bit carried away at times and that's understandable too. But don't worry, you won't look foolish. You're just expressing your opinion and your a bit of an Internet warrior but chill, everything will work out ok.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:03 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1668
|
Greavsie wrote:
Isn`t Larroyer classed as non fed trained, if so we can`t sign him as our spots are all filled
No, France is part of the RLEF therefore part of the "Federation".
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:37 pm
|
Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 247
|
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
Naughton out Larroyer or another Forward in?
Really hope we don't use cap money to sign Larroyer. Theres a reason rovers never kept him . Every time I've seen him he's been rubbish or at best bang average. Hope he proves me wrong if he stays but would rather look at a prop from a championship side. Some talent out there as hill and walmsley have shown.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:42 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25238
|
larroyer is shoite.
Shame to see naughton go as I think he is very talented and hopefully will be back next season
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:30 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2015 3:09 pm
Posts: 24
|
I'm gutted he's leaving, gave 100% and loved the club, I always enjoyed watching him play, wish him the best of luck.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:21 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009 8:44 pm
Posts: 813
|
When I've seen larroyer play I've always thought he had potential , runs some good lines for a back rower. If we do sign him maybe radders is thinking we can use Ellis as a prop in case we get injuries at some point .
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:44 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1296
|
FC-Steward wrote:
When I've seen larroyer play I've always thought he had potential , runs some good lines for a back rower. If we do sign him maybe radders is thinking we can use Ellis as a prop in case we get injuries at some point .
Keep saying we are short of a Super League standard prop,so wouldnt surprise me to see Larroyer signed.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:58 am
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5211
|
Radford has said he wont be signing in the HDM today
|
