TMan24tm wrote:
How can he have cost us too much when we got him in the first place on a free. What a short memory you have Raggytash. Have you forgot that he was one of the players who stepped in and did a great job on the wing for us at the start of last season when we started poorly and got a hammering at Widnes. Also if you followed what was going on a bit more you'd realise that a couple of the top clubs were interested in him. St Helens being one of them, a few months back. Like I say, buffoon.
Hi Curtis. Some fair points made, but they lose their impact somewhat when you start name calling because someone has a different opinion to you.
On Naughton, I agree with other posters that whilst he's at FC, he'll be a backup player. He's a handy backup wing/fb to have, but I can't see him cementing a starting spot in either position to be honest.
The sooner the season starts and this plyground bickering stops the better!
PCollinson1990 wrote:
The sooner the season starts and this plyground bickering stops the better!
You think the bickering will stop? Intensify more like, particularly if we lose a game!
"I hope we get to the bottom of the answer"
scarrie wrote:
You think the bickering will stop? Intensify more like, particularly if we lose a game!
Unfortunately you are right, the bickering never seems to stop!
Naughton has signed for Leigh on a season long loan deal.
Naughton out Larroyer or another Forward in?
TMan24tm wrote:
Wow, if you're right - I'm going to look seriously foolish come the end of the season. He'll probably go on to much bigger things without us, just like Ben Crooks did.
