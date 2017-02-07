WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Curtis Naughton

Re: Curtis Naughton

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:39 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1666
TMan24tm wrote:
How can he have cost us too much when we got him in the first place on a free. What a short memory you have Raggytash. Have you forgot that he was one of the players who stepped in and did a great job on the wing for us at the start of last season when we started poorly and got a hammering at Widnes. Also if you followed what was going on a bit more you'd realise that a couple of the top clubs were interested in him. St Helens being one of them, a few months back. Like I say, buffoon.


Hi Curtis. Some fair points made, but they lose their impact somewhat when you start name calling because someone has a different opinion to you.


On Naughton, I agree with other posters that whilst he's at FC, he'll be a backup player. He's a handy backup wing/fb to have, but I can't see him cementing a starting spot in either position to be honest.
Re: Curtis Naughton

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:05 am
PCollinson1990

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 22
The sooner the season starts and this plyground bickering stops the better!

Re: Curtis Naughton

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:27 am
scarrie
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 8:56 pm
Posts: 3391
Location: Hull
PCollinson1990 wrote:
The sooner the season starts and this plyground bickering stops the better!

You think the bickering will stop? Intensify more like, particularly if we lose a game! :lol:
Re: Curtis Naughton

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:04 am
PCollinson1990

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 22
scarrie wrote:
You think the bickering will stop? Intensify more like, particularly if we lose a game! :lol:

Unfortunately you are right, the bickering never seems to stop!

Re: Curtis Naughton

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:43 am
ccs
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2400
Naughton has signed for Leigh on a season long loan deal.

Re: Curtis Naughton

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:45 am
Marcus's Bicycle
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 756
Naughton out Larroyer or another Forward in?

Re: Curtis Naughton

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:53 am
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9133
Location: Deep in Leytherland
ccs wrote:
Naughton has signed for Leigh on a season long loan deal.


Re: Curtis Naughton

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:22 pm
Raggytash
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 08, 2008 1:36 pm
Posts: 1977
Location: Purgatory
TMan24tm wrote:
How can he have cost us too much when we got him in the first place on a free. What a short memory you have Raggytash. Have you forgot that he was one of the players who stepped in and did a great job on the wing for us at the start of last season when we started poorly and got a hammering at Widnes. Also if you followed what was going on a bit more you'd realise that a couple of the top clubs were interested in him. St Helens being one of them, a few months back. Like I say, buffoon.


Wow, if you're right - I'm going to look seriously foolish come the end of the season. He'll probably go on to much bigger things without us, just like Ben Crooks did.
