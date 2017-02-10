WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Provident

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 5:06 pm
Nothus wrote:
I wish they'd get someone to proof read their statements.
Literally every single one is either full of typos or just doesn't read properly. Makes the club look unprofessional.

It's pretty poor. I reckon my mum would be up for that. She's got time on her hands, and would do it for free. :)
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:24 pm
Nothus wrote:
I wish they'd get someone to proof read their statements.
Literally every single one is either full of typos or just doesn't read properly. Makes the club look unprofessional.


I've just read through the latest missive, and I have to say it reads like its been written by someone whose second language is English and engaged via a site like Fiverr.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:49 pm
Well done for the Bulls staff for getting some many sponsors on board so quickly.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:14 pm
Nothus wrote:
I wish they'd get someone to proof read their statements.
Literally every single one is either full of typos or just doesn't read properly. Makes the club look unprofessional.


I think the same person is running the Twitter account. Spent most of the game mis-spelling our own scrum half's name last weekend. Would be like the Leeds account constantly tweeting about Maguire and Burrows.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:33 pm
Bystander wrote:
The kit will be ISC with most of last years sponsors renewing.The Aussie consultant has worked miracles in managing to keep people happy and wrapping up the sponsorships despite money being lost to Green.chalmers Mcfarlane and irvine impressing the usual suspects in the office with their professionalism and experience


Damien Irvine? Have I missed something?

Whoever did it it's good to see a kit being launched and sponsors announcement at any rate.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 2:07 am
I think it's the same Irvine from Cronulla Sharks

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:18 am
Good that plenty of companies are getting signed up. Interesting the latest one is owned by Andrew Calvert.

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:31 pm
I was just wondering where in the scale of condemnation the Betfred SL stands in the righteous eyes of our sponsor sniffers?
