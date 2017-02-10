|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1563
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Nothus wrote:
I wish they'd get someone to proof read their statements.
Literally every single one is either full of typos or just doesn't read properly. Makes the club look unprofessional.
It's pretty poor. I reckon my mum would be up for that. She's got time on her hands, and would do it for free.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:24 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2966
Location: Bradford
|
Nothus wrote:
I wish they'd get someone to proof read their statements.
Literally every single one is either full of typos or just doesn't read properly. Makes the club look unprofessional.
I've just read through the latest missive, and I have to say it reads like its been written by someone whose second language is English and engaged via a site like Fiverr.
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:49 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 844
Location: Waiting
|
Well done for the Bulls staff for getting some many sponsors on board so quickly.
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:14 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2065
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Nothus wrote:
I wish they'd get someone to proof read their statements.
Literally every single one is either full of typos or just doesn't read properly. Makes the club look unprofessional.
I think the same person is running the Twitter account. Spent most of the game mis-spelling our own scrum half's name last weekend. Would be like the Leeds account constantly tweeting about Maguire and Burrows.
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:33 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3777
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
Bystander wrote:
The kit will be ISC with most of last years sponsors renewing.The Aussie consultant has worked miracles in managing to keep people happy and wrapping up the sponsorships despite money being lost to Green.chalmers Mcfarlane and irvine impressing the usual suspects in the office with their professionalism and experience
Damien Irvine? Have I missed something?
Whoever did it it's good to see a kit being launched and sponsors announcement at any rate.
|
|
Sat Feb 11, 2017 2:07 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:15 pm
Posts: 13
|
I think it's the same Irvine from Cronulla Sharks
|
|
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:18 am
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4275
|
Good that plenty of companies are getting signed up. Interesting the latest one is owned by Andrew Calvert.
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:31 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27596Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
I was just wondering where in the scale of condemnation the Betfred SL stands in the righteous eyes of our sponsor sniffers?
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bets'y Bulls, Bicesterbull, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, bullocks, colgre, colly226, Cookie, eddievan, HamsterChops, HiramC, kapow, Nothus, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, rambull1967, ridlerbull, roger daly, Scarey71, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tikkabull, weighman, woolly07, zapperbull and 356 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|