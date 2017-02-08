WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Provident

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Provident

 
Post a reply

Re: Provident

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 3:51 pm
amberavenger User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 18, 2002 6:48 pm
Posts: 537
Location: Bradford
melly88 wrote:
FLYING HANDBAG wrote:
New kit will be made by BLK (RFL have got a deal in place with them already) So they have done a deal on this too.

Are you sure about this? BLK are on the brink of closing down and have recently stopped trading in the U.K.


Why not, it would be like two peas in a pod them working with us!

Re: Provident

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 2:29 am
Bystander Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:15 pm
Posts: 12
The kit will be ISC with most of last years sponsors renewing.The Aussie consultant has worked miracles in managing to keep people happy and wrapping up the sponsorships despite money being lost to Green.chalmers Mcfarlane and irvine impressing the usual suspects in the office with their professionalism and experience

Re: Provident

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:51 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 282
Location: Depends whose asking
Bystander wrote:
The kit will be ISC with most of last years sponsors renewing.The Aussie consultant has worked miracles in managing to keep people happy and wrapping up the sponsorships despite money being lost to Green.chalmers Mcfarlane and irvine impressing the usual suspects in the office with their professionalism and experience


The proof will be in the pudding (and I'm not talking bout Nige)

Re: Provident

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:48 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7499
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
http://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/ ... =hootsuite
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Provident

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:52 pm
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 451
JCT600 main kit sponsor??

Re: Provident

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:53 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 839
Location: Waiting
bowlingboy wrote:
JCT600 main kit sponsor??

Hoping

Re: Provident

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:57 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 839
Location: Waiting
'Bradford Bulls will launch the new season’s kit and announce all sponsors tomorrow at the Provident Stadium, entering the Championship with a ‘full house’ of corporate sponsorships to rival any club.'

Fingers crossed they are putting some good money in to the new club
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullsmad, daveyz999, Drust, Duckman, exiledbull, fifty50, Fr13daY, GazzaBull, HamsterChops, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, Old_Northern, PHILISAN, pie.warrior, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, thepimp007, vbfg, woolly07, zapperbull and 269 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,516,8001,63075,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGH
TV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  