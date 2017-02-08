'Bradford Bulls will launch the new season’s kit and announce all sponsors tomorrow at the Provident Stadium, entering the Championship with a ‘full house’ of corporate sponsorships to rival any club.'
Fingers crossed they are putting some good money in to the new club
