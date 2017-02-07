WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Provident

Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:19 am
Scarey71 wrote:
As you pointed out to the spewing fax fans, the club and company are not one and the same :D .


Phew. Well that's OK then.

Or not, as it completely misses the point, which is Provident in the same period has never gone tits, and never screwed local businesses or the taxman out of 99p in the £
Re: Provident

Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:23 am
Scarey71 wrote:
As you pointed out to the spewing fax fans, the club and company are not one and the same :D .


IMHO that's why the bulls name should have been dropped, it would have helped everyone to see that it is a new company,
new staff, new coach, new players, new owners...

Its hardly rocket science that its all new but very difficult for FAX, Huddersfield and Wakey fans to understand.

In the case of Fax fans though I think they would have been happier if there was no club in Bradford at all, no matter what the name.

Re: Provident

Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:37 am
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Phew. Well that's OK then.

Or not, as it completely misses the point, which is Provident in the same period has never gone tits, and never screwed local businesses or the taxman out of 99p in the £


:D So screwing over people is now acceptable then :D Besides, you don't know their tax goings on, nor do you know if they do/don't screw over local businesses.

Anyway, at what point do we leave this rabbit hole and agree it's a pointless arguement? I won't change my stance... neither will you. Have a lovely day and lets hope we have a nice sunny, almost warm day on Sunday.

Re: Provident

Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:01 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
IMHO that's why the bulls name should have been dropped, it would have helped everyone to see that it is a new company,
new staff, new coach, new players, new owners...

Its hardly rocket science that its all new but very difficult for FAX, Huddersfield and Wakey fans to understand.

In the case of Fax fans though I think they would have been happier if there was no club in Bradford at all, no matter what the name.

I don't get why they don't understand
The original Bulls were liquidated and this is an entirely new organisation run and funded by the RFL

Re: Provident

Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:05 pm
Godiswithers wrote:
I don't get why they don't understand
The original Bulls were liquidated and this is an entirely new organisation run and funded by the RFL

On behalf of their 39 members. Marvellous. :DEPRESSED:
Re: Provident

Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:14 pm
With a 12 point deduction even though it has no ties at all to the original?

Re: Provident

Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:29 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
Anyway, at what point do we leave this rabbit hole and agree it's a pointless arguement?

OK. You couldn't lend us fifty till payday could ya?

Scarey71 wrote:
Have a lovely day and lets hope we have a nice sunny, almost warm day on Sunday.

Meh. It'll snow.
Re: Provident

Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:59 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
OK. You couldn't lend us fifty till payday could ya?

Meh. It'll snow.


And max 3 degrees? Bloody marvellous.

Re: Provident

Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:13 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
Anyway, at what point do we leave this rabbit hole and agree it's a pointless arguement? I won't change my stance... neither will you. Have a lovely day and lets hope we have a nice sunny, almost warm day on Sunday.


:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: Respect.

1st point goes to Scary71 for concluding the argument without dissing FA

Re: Provident

Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:27 pm
FLYING HANDBAG wrote:
New kit will be made by BLK (RFL have got a deal in place with them already) So they have done a deal on this too.

Are you sure about this? BLK are on the brink of closing down and have recently stopped trading in the U.K.
