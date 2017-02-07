Scarey71 wrote: . As you pointed out to the spewing fax fans, the club and company are not one and the same

IMHO that's why the bulls name should have been dropped, it would have helped everyone to see that it is a new company,new staff, new coach, new players, new owners...Its hardly rocket science that its all new but very difficult for FAX, Huddersfield and Wakey fans to understand.In the case of Fax fans though I think they would have been happier if there was no club in Bradford at all, no matter what the name.