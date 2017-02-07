|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27586Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Scarey71 wrote:
As you pointed out to the spewing fax fans, the club and company are not one and the same
.
Phew. Well that's OK then.
Or not, as it completely misses the point, which is Provident in the same period has never gone tits, and never screwed local businesses or the taxman out of 99p in the £
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:23 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 432
|
Scarey71 wrote:
As you pointed out to the spewing fax fans, the club and company are not one and the same
.
IMHO that's why the bulls name should have been dropped, it would have helped everyone to see that it is a new company,
new staff, new coach, new players, new owners...
Its hardly rocket science that its all new but very difficult for FAX, Huddersfield and Wakey fans to understand.
In the case of Fax fans though I think they would have been happier if there was no club in Bradford at all, no matter what the name.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:37 am
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 301
Location: South of Bratfud
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Phew. Well that's OK then.
Or not, as it completely misses the point, which is Provident in the same period has never gone tits, and never screwed local businesses or the taxman out of 99p in the £
So screwing over people is now acceptable then
Besides, you don't know their tax goings on, nor do you know if they do/don't screw over local businesses.
Anyway, at what point do we leave this rabbit hole and agree it's a pointless arguement? I won't change my stance... neither will you. Have a lovely day and lets hope we have a nice sunny, almost warm day on Sunday.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:01 pm
|
Joined: Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:00 am
Posts: 18
|
bowlingboy wrote:
IMHO that's why the bulls name should have been dropped, it would have helped everyone to see that it is a new company,
new staff, new coach, new players, new owners...
Its hardly rocket science that its all new but very difficult for FAX, Huddersfield and Wakey fans to understand.
In the case of Fax fans though I think they would have been happier if there was no club in Bradford at all, no matter what the name.
I don't get why they don't understand
The original Bulls were liquidated and this is an entirely new organisation run and funded by the RFL
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:05 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1559
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Godiswithers wrote:
I don't get why they don't understand
The original Bulls were liquidated and this is an entirely new organisation run and funded by the RFL
On behalf of their 39 members. Marvellous.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:14 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 432
|
With a 12 point deduction even though it has no ties at all to the original?
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:29 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27586Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Scarey71 wrote:
Anyway, at what point do we leave this rabbit hole and agree it's a pointless arguement?
OK. You couldn't lend us fifty till payday could ya?
Scarey71 wrote:
Have a lovely day and lets hope we have a nice sunny, almost warm day on Sunday.
Meh. It'll snow.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, Bets'y Bulls, Bull Mania, Bullfrog22, Bullnorthern, Creedy Bull, debaser, dr_noangel, exiledbull, feebleweasel, fifty50, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, josefw, moxi1, paulwalker71, phillgee, pie.warrior, ridlerbull, RoverAndOut, rugbyreddog, ruraljuror, Spannerz, thepimp007, Toga and 351 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|