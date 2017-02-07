|
Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 4
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Yes you are, and I'm sick of dogooders and the holier-than-thou brigades deciding what is morally acceptable.
Provident make money providing a service millions apparently want. If they didn't then loan sharks would be the alternative. Suggesting they're "unethical" is outrageous. Get off your high horse and get your head around the fact that we have a society where millions are so stretched financially that they have to resort to loans, while our MPs, government, bankers and all the usual suspects mercilessly continue to trouser their millions while risibly claiming we're all having to pay for "austerity". That's what's "unethical". You're aiming at the wrong target.
I agree with a lot of what you have to say - however, Provident are themselves on the list of your usual suspects - they are a banking organisation (in the loosest sense). I agree that loan sharks are a far worse alternative, however the likes of Provident are part of the problem this country (and the world in general) faces. Credit Unions are a far better alternative to many of the people who rely on credit provided by such companies.
That being said, beggars can't be choosers. If Nestle or Exxon came along to offer of sponsorship then I'd have their hand off.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:37 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26021
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:44 am
|
Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 170
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
|
|
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:55 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26021
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
They're not whiter than white. It's a type of business that can lead to abuses. I’m not about to get all holier than thou about it but nor am I going to say they’re brilliant.
I agree that if Nestle or Exxon came on board I’d be torn between liking the cash but not the way it’s made.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:11 am
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 300
Location: South of Bratfud
|
The response to my original post was that calling them unethical wasn't accurate but they links show they are questionable at times.
When it comes down to it, it's purely my point of view and Provident sponsorship doesn't sit well with my own view of the world or how people should be treated.
Call me a do-gooder, bleeding heart, lefty all you want. I won't change
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:20 am
|
Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 170
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
|
I'm not sure that any business can't lead to abuses. Look at charity organisations for example, they are supposed to collect money to help the needy. They should be whiter than white but somehow many contrive to give only a fraction of their income to the people they claim to support.
I don't understand how Nestle and Exxon have been singled out as being some sort of pariah how are they any different from their competitors.
Provident have been good for the Bulls and their fans I for one hope they continue.
|
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:32 am
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27584Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Scarey71 wrote:
The response to my original post was that calling them unethical wasn't accurate but they links show they are questionable at times.
When it comes down to it, it's purely my point of view and Provident sponsorship doesn't sit well with my own view of the world or how people should be treated.
Call me a do-gooder, bleeding heart, lefty all you want. I won't change
Well here's your homework, a short essay. Bullet points alone if you like:
Essay Title:
"Ethical treatment of local people, businesses and HMRC in the last 5 years - my club Bradford Bulls -v- Provident - compare and contrast.
"
You might be a bleeding heart etc. but however much the incumbent Bradford club screws people over year after year, you manage to find justifications to ignore that and keep on supporting them and financing them, so maybe the flow of blood is a tad selective.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:36 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26021
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Life isn't black and white.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:40 am
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27584Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Bullseye wrote:
Life isn't black and white.
Indeed it isn't. Round here it's red amber and black
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:47 am
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 300
Location: South of Bratfud
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Well here's your homework, a short essay. Bullet points alone if you like:
Essay Title:
"Ethical treatment of local people, businesses and HMRC in the last 5 years - my club Bradford Bulls -v- Provident - compare and contrast."
You might be a bleeding heart etc. but however much the incumbent Bradford club screws people over year after year, you manage to find justifications to ignore that and keep on supporting them and financing them, so maybe the flow of blood is a tad selective.
As you pointed out to the spewing fax fans, the club and company are not one and the same
.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: beefy1, bitterundtwistedbull, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, colly226, Creedy Bull, debaser, EW for PM, fifty50, Godiswithers, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, hooligan27, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, mystic eddie, Old Timer No 4, phillgee, rebelrobin, roofaldo2, rossybull, Scarey71, scarrie, smokinjoe, Stockwell & Smales, thepimp007, vbfg and 270 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|