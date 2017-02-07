Scarey71 wrote:



When it comes down to it, it's purely my point of view and Provident sponsorship doesn't sit well with my own view of the world or how people should be treated.



Ethical treatment of local people, businesses and HMRC in the last 5 years - my club Bradford Bulls -v- Provident - compare and contrast.

Well here's your homework, a short essay. Bullet points alone if you like:Essay Title:You might be a bleeding heart etc. but however much the incumbent Bradford club screws people over year after year, you manage to find justifications to ignore that and keep on supporting them and financing them, so maybe the flow of blood is a tad selective.