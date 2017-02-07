Ferocious Aardvark wrote: Yes you are, and I'm sick of dogooders and the holier-than-thou brigades deciding what is morally acceptable.



Provident make money providing a service millions apparently want. If they didn't then loan sharks would be the alternative. Suggesting they're "unethical" is outrageous. Get off your high horse and get your head around the fact that we have a society where millions are so stretched financially that they have to resort to loans, while our MPs, government, bankers and all the usual suspects mercilessly continue to trouser their millions while risibly claiming we're all having to pay for "austerity". That's what's "unethical". You're aiming at the wrong target.

I agree with a lot of what you have to say - however, Provident are themselves on the list of your usual suspects - they are a banking organisation (in the loosest sense). I agree that loan sharks are a far worse alternative, however the likes of Provident are part of the problem this country (and the world in general) faces. Credit Unions are a far better alternative to many of the people who rely on credit provided by such companies.That being said, beggars can't be choosers. If Nestle or Exxon came along to offer of sponsorship then I'd have their hand off.