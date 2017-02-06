Bullseye wrote: "Politically correct" is a term I hate.



It's a free country and if folk don't like the sponsor then that's up to them. It hardly qualifies to be lumped under such lazy terminology.



Personally I may have liked the money Provident put in but I was never comfortable with them being the main sponsor and didn't buy anything with their name on.



As it is beggars can't be choosers. Nobody has to be 100% for or against their sponsorship.

Not a fan of the PC term myself hence the PC in quote marks. PC breeds a society of 'do-gooders' and people who get offended way to easily in my opinion. Yes some people have issues with sponsors which is fair enough. I don't particularly like companies who take advantage of poor people like Wonga and other loan companies. However the flip side is, they help people out who are in need if the people use it right.As for sponsorship. I'd take anyone at the moment to get a bit of cash into the club and helps us become financially stable.