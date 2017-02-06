WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Provident

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Provident

 
Post a reply

Re: Provident

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:59 pm
Steel City Bull User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Sep 02, 2013 12:22 pm
Posts: 99
Location: Sheffield
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Yes you are, and I'm sick of dogooders and the holier-than-thou brigades deciding what is morally acceptable.

Provident make money providing a service millions apparently want. If they didn't then loan sharks would be the alternative. Suggesting they're "unethical" is outrageous. Get off your high horse and get your head around the fact that we have a society where millions are so stretched financially that they have to resort to loans, while our MPs, government, bankers and all the usual suspects mercilessly continue to trouser their millions while risibly claiming we're all having to pay for "austerity". That's what's "unethical". You're aiming at the wrong target.



Totally agree with FA on this.
Firstly, can anyone tell me when we had a better Sponsor than Provident? Their interactions with the Fans, the prizes they put up and their support with the Summer Bash (to list but a few) are unmatched in my opinion.
In these days of overblown Political Correctness, NO Tobacco/Breweries/Alcohol Companies etc. we take the high moral ground whilst overdoing it in the Pub and hoping for a massive Sponsorship deal from a gaming Company is the height of Hypocrisy.
Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

Re: Provident

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:28 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2713
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Look at what happened the last time RL appointed a 'politically correct' company to sponsor the game. Stobart anyone?

Provident have been fantastic for the Bulls. And I do hope we can continue with them on the same or a slighly reduced deal than last time.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Provident

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:54 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26017
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
"Politically correct" is a term I hate.

It's a free country and if folk don't like the sponsor then that's up to them. It hardly qualifies to be lumped under such lazy terminology.

Personally I may have liked the money Provident put in but I was never comfortable with them being the main sponsor and didn't buy anything with their name on.

As it is beggars can't be choosers. Nobody has to be 100% for or against their sponsorship.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Provident

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:34 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2713
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
"Politically correct" is a term I hate.

It's a free country and if folk don't like the sponsor then that's up to them. It hardly qualifies to be lumped under such lazy terminology.

Personally I may have liked the money Provident put in but I was never comfortable with them being the main sponsor and didn't buy anything with their name on.

As it is beggars can't be choosers. Nobody has to be 100% for or against their sponsorship.


Not a fan of the PC term myself hence the PC in quote marks. PC breeds a society of 'do-gooders' and people who get offended way to easily in my opinion. Yes some people have issues with sponsors which is fair enough. I don't particularly like companies who take advantage of poor people like Wonga and other loan companies. However the flip side is, they help people out who are in need if the people use it right.

As for sponsorship. I'd take anyone at the moment to get a bit of cash into the club and helps us become financially stable.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, BiltonRobin, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, ChampagneSuperRovers, daveyz999, HamsterChops, hezza1969, Highlander, HiramC, mystic eddie, rambull1967, redeverready, RickyF1, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stul, ThePrinter, Tricky2309, vbfg and 334 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,514,7911,94875,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  