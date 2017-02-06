Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Yes you are, and I'm sick of dogooders and the holier-than-thou brigades deciding what is morally acceptable.
Provident make money providing a service millions apparently want. If they didn't then loan sharks would be the alternative. Suggesting they're "unethical" is outrageous. Get off your high horse and get your head around the fact that we have a society where millions are so stretched financially that they have to resort to loans, while our MPs, government, bankers and all the usual suspects mercilessly continue to trouser their millions while risibly claiming we're all having to pay for "austerity". That's what's "unethical". You're aiming at the wrong target.
Totally agree with FA on this.
Firstly, can anyone tell me when we had a better Sponsor than Provident? Their interactions with the Fans, the prizes they put up and their support with the Summer Bash (to list but a few) are unmatched in my opinion.
In these days of overblown Political Correctness, NO Tobacco/Breweries/Alcohol Companies etc. we take the high moral ground whilst overdoing it in the Pub and hoping for a massive Sponsorship deal from a gaming Company is the height of Hypocrisy.