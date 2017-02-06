Scarey71 wrote: Would be nice to be associated with a more 'ethical' brand as headline sponsor.



Not having a pop at Provident ...

Yes you are, and I'm sick of dogooders and the holier-than-thou brigades deciding what is morally acceptable.Provident make money providing a service millions apparently want. If they didn't then loan sharks would be the alternative. Suggesting they're "unethical" is outrageous. Get off your high horse and get your head around the fact that we have a society where millions are so stretched financially that they have to resort to loans, while our MPs, government, bankers and all the usual suspects mercilessly continue to trouser their millions while risibly claiming we're all having to pay for "austerity". That's what's "unethical". You're aiming at the wrong target.