Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:01 pm
bowlingboy




Looking at the kit yesterday it looks like ISC will provide the new kit, but Provident are out???

I would be on the blower to JCT and see if we cant build some bridges with them?

Re: Provident

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:14 pm
RickyF1






bowlingboy wrote:
Looking at the kit yesterday it looks like ISC will provide the new kit, but Provident are out???

I would be on the blower to JCT and see if we cant build some bridges with them?

I agree, which was a bit of a surprise, i won't miss the logo on the front of the shirt though.

Re: Provident

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:14 pm
Branded Bull



Two partnerships announced so far Vision On and Manor Coating Systems things slowly moving forward.

Re: Provident

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:04 pm
ridlerbull






Indeed. I'm pretty sure I heard that they were still on board, and after a hiatus, this is still a thing. Perhaps they are remaining involved but in a more lightweight way than previously?
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Provident

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:08 pm
Scarey71





Would be nice to be associated with a more 'ethical' brand as headline sponsor.

Not having a pop at Provident as I suppose they provide a service but payday lending is not something we need to be heavily associated with especially givenour previous hand to mouth regimes. Wonder if Ken left us anything in his will....

Re: Provident

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:05 pm
rugbyreddog






Branded Bull wrote:
Two partnerships announced so far Vision On and Manor Coating Systems things slowly moving forward.

For those old enough to remember it may mean we will replace Bullman with Morph

Re: Provident

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:44 pm
Ferocious Aardvark






Scarey71 wrote:
Would be nice to be associated with a more 'ethical' brand as headline sponsor.

Not having a pop at Provident ...


Yes you are, and I'm sick of dogooders and the holier-than-thou brigades deciding what is morally acceptable.

Provident make money providing a service millions apparently want. If they didn't then loan sharks would be the alternative. Suggesting they're "unethical" is outrageous. Get off your high horse and get your head around the fact that we have a society where millions are so stretched financially that they have to resort to loans, while our MPs, government, bankers and all the usual suspects mercilessly continue to trouser their millions while risibly claiming we're all having to pay for "austerity". That's what's "unethical". You're aiming at the wrong target.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullfrog22, Bulliac, Bullseye, colly226, Creedy Bull, des lawson, djhudds, eddievan, fifty50, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, jockabull, jumbercules, martinwildbull, mumbyisgod, Nelson, Nothus, Nozzy, RAB-2411, rebelrobin, ridlerbull, rossybull, rover 2000, RoverAndOut, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SmokeyTA, Spannerz, St. Enoch, The Writer, tigertot and 327 guests

