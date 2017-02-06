|
Looking at the kit yesterday it looks like ISC will provide the new kit, but Provident are out???
I would be on the blower to JCT and see if we cant build some bridges with them?
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:14 pm
|
bowlingboy wrote:
Looking at the kit yesterday it looks like ISC will provide the new kit, but Provident are out???
I would be on the blower to JCT and see if we cant build some bridges with them?
I agree, which was a bit of a surprise, i won't miss the logo on the front of the shirt though.
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:14 pm
|
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:04 pm
|
Indeed. I'm pretty sure I heard that they were still on board, and after a hiatus, this
is still a thing. Perhaps they are remaining involved but in a more lightweight way than previously?
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:08 pm
|
Would be nice to be associated with a more 'ethical' brand as headline sponsor.
Not having a pop at Provident as I suppose they provide a service but payday lending is not something we need to be heavily associated with especially givenour previous hand to mouth regimes. Wonder if Ken left us anything in his will....
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:05 pm
|
For those old enough to remember it may mean we will replace Bullman with Morph
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:44 pm
|
Scarey71 wrote:
Would be nice to be associated with a more 'ethical' brand as headline sponsor.
Not having a pop at Provident ...
Yes you are, and I'm sick of dogooders and the holier-than-thou brigades deciding what is morally acceptable.
Provident make money providing a service millions apparently want. If they didn't then loan sharks would be the alternative. Suggesting they're "unethical" is outrageous. Get off your high horse and get your head around the fact that we have a society where millions are so stretched financially that they have to resort to loans, while our MPs, government, bankers and all the usual suspects mercilessly continue to trouser their millions while risibly claiming we're all having to pay for "austerity". That's what's "unethical". You're aiming at the wrong target.
|
