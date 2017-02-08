WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:41 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3440
Trinity1315 wrote:
Rubbish. Schofield may have scored many tries but Toppo created many more for others.
We're talking about the Stand Off role here, which isn't just about scoring individual tries it's more than that. Schofield would never have created the try that got WT to Wembley in '79 - just an illustration of the artistry of Toppo in the SO role.



To Be fair to C65, the quote he responds to states that Schoffield couldn't live with Topliss for agility and speed and I'm afraid to say that I think Schoffield was far faster than Topliss and at least as agile.

As a creative stand off Schoffield crowbarred open the Australian international teams defences to both score and create try's for himself and others so stating that he couldn't have unlocked the Sts defence in 1979 is far fetched.

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:01 am
Super Alf Macklin Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2016 8:05 pm
Posts: 24
Location: Willerby
Schoey v Toppo? Seen them both in the same Hull side, both magical players, my fondest memory of Topliss is his masterclass in the Elland Road replay of the CC Final v Widnes 1982. Both were greats, both had speed, although Schofield slowed down a lot during his mid twenties, both had vision and flair. Hard to choose a winner, really , but from what I saw of them both, for me as a true no6 Toppo just edges Schofield, who was also a brilliant centre. Like comparing Messi and Ronaldo, both brilliant, depends on your own perspective.
