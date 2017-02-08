Trinity1315 wrote: Rubbish. Schofield may have scored many tries but Toppo created many more for others.

We're talking about the Stand Off role here, which isn't just about scoring individual tries it's more than that. Schofield would never have created the try that got WT to Wembley in '79 - just an illustration of the artistry of Toppo in the SO role.

To Be fair to C65, the quote he responds to states that Schoffield couldn't live with Topliss for agility and speed and I'm afraid to say that I think Schoffield was far faster than Topliss and at least as agile.As a creative stand off Schoffield crowbarred open the Australian international teams defences to both score and create try's for himself and others so stating that he couldn't have unlocked the Sts defence in 1979 is far fetched.