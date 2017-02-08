cyclone65 wrote: Toppo faster than Schofield, unreal, what game have you watched, Toppo was a class player, but speed ??? Schoey was in a different class at every aspect of rugby league to Toppo IMHO and also far quicker. Toppo couldnt score a full length Try, Gary scored loads. I think you should look at his stats and how many Try's he scored especially in the NRL where he was unstoppable.

Rubbish. Schofield may have scored many tries but Toppo created many more for others.We're talking about the Stand Off role here, which isn't just about scoring individual tries it's more than that. Schofield would never have created the try that got WT to Wembley in '79 - just an illustration of the artistry of Toppo in the SO role.