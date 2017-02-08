WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Don't you just love Ian Millward?

 
Post a reply

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 3:34 pm
pocket 4's User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 26, 2007 12:02 pm
Posts: 1489
Location: At work
Super cas wrote:
Sorry I didn't make myself clear, I meant in today's game there isn't a 6 who could lace his boots. With the stand off or centre argument I have to disagree with you.


in the UK game sure - there are quite a few in the world game "fit to lace his boots" though.

sorry I digress - Millward is a dinosaur anyway.
I think its going to be really tight this year and difficult to predict.

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 3:38 pm
bentleberry Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 377
It's all based on their like/dislike of a club, it's a worthless subjective opinion and the easiest option to take. If you look at it fairly objectively; we've signed more proven quality players than those who finished below us (and Widnes), we've a more stable and improved coaching setup than last year, we've won 4 out of 5 preseason friendlies, and we finished last season in 8th place having also made a CC semi final.

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 4:33 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1554
Location: wakefield
Again shows what a good season the SL 2017 is going to be. Just look how varied the predictions are from industry specialists, some have us as high as 6th some have us 12th, some have Hull 2nd others have them as low as 6th , several have Saints outside the top 4 some have them second. The only consistent predictions I can see from the expert pundits is that Warrington will finish in 1st or 2nd and Cas will finish in top 4.

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 4:37 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8939
Location: wakefield
Super cas wrote:
Sorry I didn't make myself clear, I meant in today's game there isn't a 6 who could lace his boots. With the stand off or centre argument I have to disagree with you.


Ah that's fair enough. None of the England standoffs since his day have been good enough.
Which is why we kept playing loose forwards there.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:13 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1143
Much preferred Schoey in the Centres, than at Stand Off. I actually think Danny McGuire in his prime was very similar to Schoey, though not as good.

Not sure about ones since not been good enough. Love him or loathe thim, I would have liked to have seen Tompkins play at stand off more frequently, rather than at full back.

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:19 pm
cyclone65 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jun 15, 2013 8:54 pm
Posts: 53
Redscat wrote:
Schofield has been very critical of Trinity in the past, but in his recent columns in League Express he has been considerably less so. The way he's talked about young Johnstone in particular has been very encouraging. As for his rating as a No 6, very good, but he'd a long way to go before he could rate along Topliss for speed and agilty.


Toppo faster than Schofield, unreal, what game have you watched, Toppo was a class player, but speed ??? Schoey was in a different class at every aspect of rugby league to Toppo IMHO and also far quicker. Toppo couldnt score a full length Try, Gary scored loads. I think you should look at his stats and how many Try's he scored especially in the NRL where he was unstoppable.

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:37 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6548
Location: Out of the loop
cyclone65 wrote:
Toppo faster than Schofield, unreal, what game have you watched, Toppo was a class player, but speed ??? Schoey was in a different class at every aspect of rugby league to Toppo IMHO and also far quicker. Toppo couldnt score a full length Try, Gary scored loads. I think you should look at his stats and how many Try's he scored especially in the NRL where he was unstoppable.

Got to agree there, that's the only thing that let him down his inability to go the full length after the initial break.
Not doubting Schofield's speed which imo made him a better centre than stand off, wonder what Millwards thoughts on the matter would be.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Big lads mate, braytontiger, Deeencee, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, fullofhope, Google Adsense [Bot], JBURT82, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, Sandal Cat, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, Trinity1315, vastman, Wakeylad21, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 233 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,515,7201,70575,7404,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  