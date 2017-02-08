Redscat wrote: Schofield has been very critical of Trinity in the past, but in his recent columns in League Express he has been considerably less so. The way he's talked about young Johnstone in particular has been very encouraging. As for his rating as a No 6, very good, but he'd a long way to go before he could rate along Topliss for speed and agilty.

Toppo faster than Schofield, unreal, what game have you watched, Toppo was a class player, but speed ??? Schoey was in a different class at every aspect of rugby league to Toppo IMHO and also far quicker. Toppo couldnt score a full length Try, Gary scored loads. I think you should look at his stats and how many Try's he scored especially in the NRL where he was unstoppable.