|
Joined: Mon Feb 26, 2007 12:02 pm
Posts: 1489
Location: At work
|
Super cas wrote:
Sorry I didn't make myself clear, I meant in today's game there isn't a 6 who could lace his boots. With the stand off or centre argument I have to disagree with you.
in the UK game sure - there are quite a few in the world game "fit to lace his boots" though.
sorry I digress - Millward is a dinosaur anyway.
I think its going to be really tight this year and difficult to predict.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 3:38 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 377
|
It's all based on their like/dislike of a club, it's a worthless subjective opinion and the easiest option to take. If you look at it fairly objectively; we've signed more proven quality players than those who finished below us (and Widnes), we've a more stable and improved coaching setup than last year, we've won 4 out of 5 preseason friendlies, and we finished last season in 8th place having also made a CC semi final.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 4:33 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1554
Location: wakefield
|
Again shows what a good season the SL 2017 is going to be. Just look how varied the predictions are from industry specialists, some have us as high as 6th some have us 12th, some have Hull 2nd others have them as low as 6th , several have Saints outside the top 4 some have them second. The only consistent predictions I can see from the expert pundits is that Warrington will finish in 1st or 2nd and Cas will finish in top 4.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 4:37 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8939
Location: wakefield
|
Super cas wrote:
Sorry I didn't make myself clear, I meant in today's game there isn't a 6 who could lace his boots. With the stand off or centre argument I have to disagree with you.
Ah that's fair enough. None of the England standoffs since his day have been good enough.
Which is why we kept playing loose forwards there.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:13 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1143
|
Much preferred Schoey in the Centres, than at Stand Off. I actually think Danny McGuire in his prime was very similar to Schoey, though not as good.
Not sure about ones since not been good enough. Love him or loathe thim, I would have liked to have seen Tompkins play at stand off more frequently, rather than at full back.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:19 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jun 15, 2013 8:54 pm
Posts: 53
|
Redscat wrote:
Schofield has been very critical of Trinity in the past, but in his recent columns in League Express he has been considerably less so. The way he's talked about young Johnstone in particular has been very encouraging. As for his rating as a No 6, very good, but he'd a long way to go before he could rate along Topliss for speed and agilty.
Toppo faster than Schofield, unreal, what game have you watched, Toppo was a class player, but speed ??? Schoey was in a different class at every aspect of rugby league to Toppo IMHO and also far quicker. Toppo couldnt score a full length Try, Gary scored loads. I think you should look at his stats and how many Try's he scored especially in the NRL where he was unstoppable.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:37 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6548
Location: Out of the loop
|
cyclone65 wrote:
Toppo faster than Schofield, unreal, what game have you watched, Toppo was a class player, but speed ??? Schoey was in a different class at every aspect of rugby league to Toppo IMHO and also far quicker. Toppo couldnt score a full length Try, Gary scored loads. I think you should look at his stats and how many Try's he scored especially in the NRL where he was unstoppable.
Got to agree there, that's the only thing that let him down his inability to go the full length after the initial break.
Not doubting Schofield's speed which imo made him a better centre than stand off, wonder what Millwards thoughts on the matter would be.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, Big lads mate, braytontiger, Deeencee, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, fullofhope, Google Adsense [Bot], JBURT82, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, Sandal Cat, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, Trinity1315, vastman, Wakeylad21, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 233 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|