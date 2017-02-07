TrinityIHC wrote:
John Wells also predicting us to finish 12th - although his reasoning is:
"The recent departure of Anthony Tupou leaves a significant hole and I’m loathe to say it but a lot of their new players seem to have “arrived” at Wakefield rather than having been “recruited” by Wakefield"
Sometimes I wonder if any of them actually watch the games!
He'll think that's a clever and cerebral observation to make and no doubt urinate up his own Back about it.