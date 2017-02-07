Super cas wrote: I love to come on here and read through the threads as there seems to be much more sense spoken than on most of the other boards. But the comment above about Gary Schofield being overrated completely bemuses me. You must not have seen this guy play the game. I am as anti Leeds as most Cas/Wakey/name your team fan but if Gary Schofield was one thing, It wasn't overrated. There is not a 6 in the world game that could lace his boots.



FWIW I predict you will finish 6/7/8th depending on injuries (like all of us). Good luck for the season and here is to a couple of cracking derby's.

Well, just my opinion about Schofield and I stand by it. He was a great player yeah, but but he wasn't as creative a SO in the same league as (as another has mentioned) Hardisty or Topliss. He was an ace poacher and reader of the game but at Stand Off, he's by no means at the top of the pile.