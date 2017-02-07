WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Don't you just love Ian Millward?

 
Post a reply

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:32 am
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3868
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Don't get your meaning. Surely it's a representative sample of the general support? Positive, negative and apathetic. Probably the latter are the least likely to bother posting?

I get what he means. Ateotd this forum has about 20-30 regular posters at best, that's a tiny sample size of Trinity support and I'm not sure it's totally representative. Most of the younger supporters don't come on here, they tend to be on Facebook if they post anywhere at all and are generally more upbeat imo.

Saying all that, like I mentioned before I'm yet to see anyone really talk down our chances this season on this forum (much like it is across all social media) and I think the vibe is generally good. I think most would agree we're in a good place as a club, that's leaving the Stadium issues to one side.

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:42 am
Super cas User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 5:55 pm
Posts: 188
Location: Cloud 9
Trinity1315 wrote:
Who cares what people predict? They're seldom right. at the start of every winter some numpties predict the most severe winter for years, as they did for this one - well wrong again!
Millward was a failure really, so why listen to him, Schofield is another, (overrated as a player in my opinion but people again get upset by his comments)
Until we prove we are genuine and consistent top 8 material, we are easy meat to predict bottom.


I love to come on here and read through the threads as there seems to be much more sense spoken than on most of the other boards. But the comment above about Gary Schofield being overrated completely bemuses me. You must not have seen this guy play the game. I am as anti Leeds as most Cas/Wakey/name your team fan but if Gary Schofield was one thing, It wasn't overrated. There is not a 6 in the world game that could lace his boots.

FWIW I predict you will finish 6/7/8th depending on injuries (like all of us). Good luck for the season and here is to a couple of cracking derby's.
Z.N.A always in my heart.

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:05 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1443
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
In the pre-season preview in this weeks League Express, they are predicting us to finish 11th with Widnes bottom.
More motivation methinks !!
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:28 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1987
Location: LEYTH
He's an idiot that Millward, I mean, Not putting Leyth in top four. Unbelievable :D
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:37 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8936
Location: wakefield
Super cas wrote:
I love to come on here and read through the threads as there seems to be much more sense spoken than on most of the other boards. But the comment above about Gary Schofield being overrated completely bemuses me. You must not have seen this guy play the game. I am as anti Leeds as most Cas/Wakey/name your team fan but if Gary Schofield was one thing, It wasn't overrated. There is not a 6 in the world game that could lace his boots.

FWIW I predict you will finish 6/7/8th depending on injuries (like all of us). Good luck for the season and here is to a couple of cracking derby's.



I have to agree about the Schofield comment. Go back and look at the videos, against Australia and in Australia for Balmain especially.
You may not like him as a pundit but you can't question his playing ability. There are are few that compare to him since his retirement in the British game.

edited: just seen the "not a number 6 comment"........I don't agree with that bit.
Wally Lewis was pretty good at that time.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:58 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6546
Location: Out of the loop
Super cas wrote:
I love to come on here and read through the threads as there seems to be much more sense spoken than on most of the other boards. But the comment above about Gary Schofield being overrated completely bemuses me. You must not have seen this guy play the game. I am as anti Leeds as most Cas/Wakey/name your team fan but if Gary Schofield was one thing, It wasn't overrated. There is not a 6 in the world game that could lace his boots.

That's a pretty bold statement to make we had one at Wakey called Topliss not to mention a couple at Cas called Hardisty and Millward who'd give him a good run for his money.
You must have only watched him play at stand off then because Scofield was a far better centre only in my opinion of course.

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:38 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3223
Shifty Cat wrote:
I get what he means. Ateotd this forum has about 20-30 regular posters at best, that's a tiny sample size of Trinity support and I'm not sure it's totally representative. Most of the younger supporters don't come on here, they tend to be on Facebook if they post anywhere at all and are generally more upbeat imo.

Saying all that, like I mentioned before I'm yet to see anyone really talk down our chances this season on this forum (much like it is across all social media) and I think the vibe is generally good. I think most would agree we're in a good place as a club, that's leaving the Stadium issues to one side.


This
[IMG]http://i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:22 pm
thebeagle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 215
On the subject of Schoey, he predicts us 9th.Others on Radio Yorkshire had us 6th/7th/8th.

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:51 pm
TRB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10823
Location: Wacky Field
Yay! Hate it when Dimward predicts us to win stuff!
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, bigalf, djcool, exiledcat, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, hazzard, imwakefieldtillidie, newgroundb4wakey, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, The Devil's Advocate, TRB, TrinityDave, wakeytrin, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 269 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,515,2341,65475,7394,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  