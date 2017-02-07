|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Don't get your meaning. Surely it's a representative sample of the general support? Positive, negative and apathetic. Probably the latter are the least likely to bother posting?
I get what he means. Ateotd this forum has about 20-30 regular posters at best, that's a tiny sample size of Trinity support and I'm not sure it's totally representative. Most of the younger supporters don't come on here, they tend to be on Facebook if they post anywhere at all and are generally more upbeat imo.
Saying all that, like I mentioned before I'm yet to see anyone really talk down our chances this season on this forum (much like it is across all social media) and I think the vibe is generally good. I think most would agree we're in a good place as a club, that's leaving the Stadium issues to one side.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:42 am
Trinity1315 wrote:
Who cares what people predict? They're seldom right. at the start of every winter some numpties predict the most severe winter for years, as they did for this one - well wrong again!
Millward was a failure really, so why listen to him, Schofield is another, (overrated as a player in my opinion but people again get upset by his comments)
Until we prove we are genuine and consistent top 8 material, we are easy meat to predict bottom.
I love to come on here and read through the threads as there seems to be much more sense spoken than on most of the other boards. But the comment above about Gary Schofield being overrated completely bemuses me. You must not have seen this guy play the game. I am as anti Leeds as most Cas/Wakey/name your team fan but if Gary Schofield was one thing, It wasn't overrated. There is not a 6 in the world game that could lace his boots.
FWIW I predict you will finish 6/7/8th depending on injuries (like all of us). Good luck for the season and here is to a couple of cracking derby's.
Z.N.A always in my heart.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:05 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
In the pre-season preview in this weeks League Express, they are predicting us to finish 11th with Widnes bottom.
More motivation methinks !!
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:28 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
He's an idiot that Millward, I mean, Not putting Leyth in top four. Unbelievable
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:37 pm
Super cas wrote:
I love to come on here and read through the threads as there seems to be much more sense spoken than on most of the other boards. But the comment above about Gary Schofield being overrated completely bemuses me. You must not have seen this guy play the game. I am as anti Leeds as most Cas/Wakey/name your team fan but if Gary Schofield was one thing, It wasn't overrated. There is not a 6 in the world game that could lace his boots.
FWIW I predict you will finish 6/7/8th depending on injuries (like all of us). Good luck for the season and here is to a couple of cracking derby's.
I have to agree about the Schofield comment. Go back and look at the videos, against Australia and in Australia for Balmain especially.
You may not like him as a pundit but you can't question his playing ability. There are are few that compare to him since his retirement in the British game.
edited: just seen the "not a number 6 comment"........I don't agree with that bit.
Wally Lewis was pretty good at that time.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:58 pm
Super cas wrote:
I love to come on here and read through the threads as there seems to be much more sense spoken than on most of the other boards. But the comment above about Gary Schofield being overrated completely bemuses me. You must not have seen this guy play the game. I am as anti Leeds as most Cas/Wakey/name your team fan but if Gary Schofield was one thing, It wasn't overrated. There is not a 6 in the world game that could lace his boots.
That's a pretty bold statement to make we had one at Wakey called Topliss not to mention a couple at Cas called Hardisty and Millward who'd give him a good run for his money.
You must have only watched him play at stand off then because Scofield was a far better centre only in my opinion of course.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:38 pm
Shifty Cat wrote:
I get what he means. Ateotd this forum has about 20-30 regular posters at best, that's a tiny sample size of Trinity support and I'm not sure it's totally representative. Most of the younger supporters don't come on here, they tend to be on Facebook if they post anywhere at all and are generally more upbeat imo.
Saying all that, like I mentioned before I'm yet to see anyone really talk down our chances this season on this forum (much like it is across all social media) and I think the vibe is generally good. I think most would agree we're in a good place as a club, that's leaving the Stadium issues to one side.
This
Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:22 pm
On the subject of Schoey, he predicts us 9th.Others on Radio Yorkshire had us 6th/7th/8th.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:51 pm
Yay! Hate it when Dimward predicts us to win stuff!
