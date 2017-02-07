Trinity1315 wrote: Who cares what people predict? They're seldom right. at the start of every winter some numpties predict the most severe winter for years, as they did for this one - well wrong again!

Millward was a failure really, so why listen to him, Schofield is another, (overrated as a player in my opinion but people again get upset by his comments)

Until we prove we are genuine and consistent top 8 material, we are easy meat to predict bottom.

I love to come on here and read through the threads as there seems to be much more sense spoken than on most of the other boards. But the comment above about Gary Schofield being overrated completely bemuses me. You must not have seen this guy play the game. I am as anti Leeds as most Cas/Wakey/name your team fan but if Gary Schofield was one thing, It wasn't overrated. There is not a 6 in the world game that could lace his boots.FWIW I predict you will finish 6/7/8th depending on injuries (like all of us). Good luck for the season and here is to a couple of cracking derby's.