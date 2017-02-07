Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote: Don't get your meaning. Surely it's a representative sample of the general support? Positive, negative and apathetic. Probably the latter are the least likely to bother posting?

I get what he means. Ateotd this forum has about 20-30 regular posters at best, that's a tiny sample size of Trinity support and I'm not sure it's totally representative. Most of the younger supporters don't come on here, they tend to be on Facebook if they post anywhere at all and are generally more upbeat imo.Saying all that, like I mentioned before I'm yet to see anyone really talk down our chances this season on this forum (much like it is across all social media) and I think the vibe is generally good. I think most would agree we're in a good place as a club, that's leaving the Stadium issues to one side.